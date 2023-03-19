The Weeknd reaches a settlement in plagiarism lawsuit

Mexico City.– The Weeknd and the composers of the song “Call Out My Name” have reached a legal agreement with two plaintiffs who accused them of alleged plagiarism due to similarities between the famous song and another musical work titled “Vibeking.”

The case was brought before the court in 2021 by Suniel Fox and Henry Strange, who pointed out that the lead guitar and singing style on The Weeknd’s single were identical to their work done in 2017, a year before “Call” came out. Out My Name”.

The plaintiffs have previously worked with stars of the caliber of The Weeknd such as Drake, Lady Gaga and Kanye West, so they decided to go to legal instances when they learned of the similarities between the two subjects.

Regarding this case, on March 17, Billboard reported that both parties reached an agreement to end the legal battle.

Lawyers for Fox and Strange argued that “Call Out My Name” contains melodies, guitars, vocal styles and other elements that correspond to “Vibeking,” which may have been copied by The Weeknd’s producers, as the plaintiffs allege they shared the recording with the artist to know his opinion, but no work was completed.

The Weeknd denied the accusations of plagiarism, so the litigation did not advance until in-depth arguments were required on the case.

So far, no details have been revealed about the agreement reached by both parties regarding the case of alleged plagiarism in the single from the EP My Dear Melancholy.