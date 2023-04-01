The winners of the GOLDEN BULLS 2023

Stock market media AG

On Friday, March 31, 2023, Finanzen Verlag, a brand of Börsenmedien AG, Kulmbach, awarded the GOLDEN BULLEN for outstanding achievements in the financial sector for the 30th time. The popular awards, the Oscars of the German financial sector, were awarded in 13 categories.

Joachim Wenningthe CEO of Munich Re, was appointed as “Entrepreneur of the Year 2023” excellent. He turned the problem subsidiary Ergo, Germany’s second largest primary insurer, into a profit maker and turned Munich Re into a real source of money for shareholders.

The new “Fund Manager of the Year” is called dr Thomas Schuessler. Since October 2005, he has confidently steered the “DWS Top Dividende” fund through all difficult stock market phases. The jury praised his value-oriented investment style as being right in line with the times.

The product range of “Fund Company of the Year” Allianz Global Investors left nothing to be desired in 2022. In addition to the megatrends of the future, the company also provides concrete answers to the question “How do I navigate my capital through 2023?” and finished best in the overall evaluation of all funds. CEO Tobias Pross accepted the Golden Bull.

The Austrian fund boutique ARTS Asset Management relies successfully on total return strategies. In a turbulent market environment, founder Leo Willert and his team were able to secure the title “Fund Boutique of the Year”to back up.

The award “Fund Innovation of the Year” won this year boerse.de-Technologiefonds with a combination of “Champions” shares and a “Darwin portfolio”. dr Thomas Dichtl and Thomas Müller from boerse.de wealth management accepted the award.

The coveted “Golden Bull” in the category “ETF House of the Year” won SPDRthe ETF division of State Street Global Advisors. Exchange-traded index funds have minimal tracking error. Markus Weis, head of SPDR Germany, was delighted with the award.

Impressively repeated HSBC Germany last year’s win. The “Certificate House of the Year” from Düsseldorf scored with high retail quality and, above all, excellent service. This includes a constantly growing range of training courses via the Internet and social media. Matthias Hüppe, Head of Public Distribution, accepted the Golden Bull.

ARAG was also honored for the second time in a row. board member dr. Matthias Maslaton accepted the award for the “Insurance Innovation of the Year” in contrast to. The ARAG active legal protection with immediate helpNot only does it avoid waiting times, it can even be concluded retrospectively. An absolute unique selling proposition in the industry.

Dental treatment and dental care do not have to be expensive. With the new ones Dental Tariffs ERGO makes it easier for customers to get started and dispenses with health issues, risk surcharges and waiting times. Board member Frauke Fiegl and product expert Florian Knauer took the Golden Bull together for the “Precautionary Product of the Year” in contrast to.

The VZ VermögensZentrum wins the “Golden Bull” for the second time in a row this year “Wealth Management of the Year”. The jury was again impressed by the investment proposal and the presentation to the test customer. Board member Michael Huber and chief representative Christian Lange, head of customer service, secured the Golden Bull.

Daniel Zindstein von Zindstein Vermögensverwaltung won the championship title for the third time after 2016 and 2017 “Wealth Manager of the Year”. The treble winner acted very prudently last year and anticipated a difficult year on the stock markets.

Sasha Abel is “Financial Advisor of the Year”. The securities advisor from TOP Vermögensverwaltung from Itzehoe got the most points from 300 participants in the portfolio and knowledge test. With his depot he achieved the best ratio of return to risk.

Robo-Advisor promise to build up a fortune without high costs and without strong fluctuations. In 2022 that was a real challenge. Minveo she coped best. Munich won the title “Robo Advisor of the Year”. COO Johannes Schubert and CEO Matthias Gehrke were delighted with the Golden Bull.

The photos of the winners can be viewed from Monday, April 3, 2023 at www.goldener-bulle.de be retrieved.

