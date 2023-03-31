The worst of the crisis, the “timing”: will the maximum tension come just before STEP?

The economic crisis worries the Government not only because of its recessive potential, but also because of its lousy “timing”: the worst is not what is being seen now, but what will happen in a few months. And, to the despair of the Peronist electoral strategists, there is a probability that the economic turbulence will have its most serious moment just when people are about to vote in the PASO.

This occurs mainly due to the crisis in the countryside, which in turn will have an impact on the industry -deepening the recession- and on the financial level -aggravating the probability of exchange rate tension-. Not by chance, the implementation of the new “agro dollar” It aims, precisely, to reinforce the income of the state coffers just at this time of the year.

So if traditionally the fear of governments was “spending the summer” – a typical time of devaluations until reaching the golden quarter in which the dollars appear, now they are talking about the difficulty of spending the autumn without a financial crisis breaking out.

To put it in numbers, last year, agricultural export records were broken in the April-June quarter. A report from the rosary bag -carried out before the news of the new incentive for soybeans was known- indicates that, adding the sale of raw materials plus agro-industrial products, exports reached u$s12,958. But for this year, it is projected that in that same quarter 30% less dollars will enter.

And speculation is inevitable: if last year, with record export numbers, there was an episode of exchange rate instability in June that led to the departure of the then minister Martin Guzmanwhat can be expected for this year, when the luck factor will play against?

Contrary to what Massa had imagined, the economy will have its greatest risk just before the elections

Strategies to avoid crash

The Government is betting on four emergency strategies to prevent a crisis in the middle of the electoral campaign, in addition to the already announced reissue of the incentive for agricultural exporters with a preferential dollar of $300.

Cut at least $2.5 billion the cost of importing gas thanks to the start-up of a new section of the Kirchner pipeline , with which the deficit in the fuel category would be reduced by half. But of course, it is a goal that assumes that the work on the gas pipeline will finish on time and in such a way that, when winter temperatures arrive, there will already be a supply of Argentine gas in the large consumption centers. And it is a point on which energy experts show no consensus.

thanks to the start-up of a new section of the , with which the deficit in the fuel category would be reduced by half. But of course, it is a goal that assumes that the work on the gas pipeline will finish on time and in such a way that, when winter temperatures arrive, there will already be a supply of Argentine gas in the large consumption centers. And it is a point on which energy experts show no consensus. And “squeeze” importer for all categories considered non-essential. In this way, it is expected limit the loss of reserves of the Central Bank . In any case, there is skepticism on this issue as well: Economists anticipate that the consequence will be a sharp slowdown in activity, without necessarily implying an improvement in reserves.

for all categories considered non-essential. In this way, it is expected . In any case, there is skepticism on this issue as well: The achievement of a extra financial help from the International Monetary Fund arguing that the climate emergency in the countryside justifies that this year -in which Argentina had originally been expected to make a net transfer to the agency, due to debt cancellation- there will finally be another net income of dollars in the coffers of the Central bank.

arguing that the climate emergency in the countryside justifies that this year -in which Argentina had originally been expected to make a net transfer to the agency, due to debt cancellation- there will finally be another net income of dollars in the coffers of the Central bank. It is the central issue on the diplomatic agenda, which is not limited to Sergio Massa’s negotiation with IMF technical staff, but rather included the political letter, through the Alberto Fernández-Joe Biden meeting. The objective is for the United States to assert its weight in the Fund’s board so that financial aid is approved, which is difficult to achieve if there is no political signal.

Financial relief, through the exchange of bonds denominated in pesos by others maturing in 2024, and at the same time the sale of dollar-denominated bonds -those of the Anses Guarantee Fund– to keep the parallel exchange rate under control.

It is a strategy whose result still raises doubts in the market, especially since the adherence of banks to the bond swap has been less than expected, and between April and June $3.3 trillion matures, a true “acid test” just when the electoral campaign enters its hot phase.

Fernández played the political card: appeal to the intervention of Joe Biden so that the IMF financially assists Argentina

Economy in crisis: the paradox of positive indices

The truth is that this worrying panorama is still not being felt in all its intensity, because the “drag effect” of last year’s growth remains.

In fact, the indicators at the beginning of 2023 have been positive: industrial production registers an increase of 6.3% year-on-year, construction increases its employed personnel at an impressive rate of 17% year-on-year, domestic tourism spending on long weekends already exceeds the pre-pandemic level and unemployment falls to 6.3%, one of its lowest rates in decades.

But they are numbers contrast with recession forecasts, increasingly serious as the news arrives about how the agricultural campaign was affected by the drought. The main consultants already believe that, due to the effect of the import restriction, a stoppage will be generated in the industry, which will lead to a recession of no less than three points of GDP.

And one of the data that causes the most controversy at the political level is that the probability of recession increases if the Government strictly complies with the goals promised in the agreement with the IMF.

In this regard, the consulting firm Analytica drew up a simulation with three possible scenarios. In the first, the government uses reserves to finance part of the imports; in the second, it maintains equilibrium in the exchange balance, with no change in reserves; and in the third it meets the goal of the Fund and accumulates reserves.

In the first scenario, the recession will be limited to 2.4% of GDP, while in the second the drop in activity would be 5.3% and, if the commitment to the IMF, the drop in the economy would be an impressive 6.9%.

The consulting firm that runs Ricardo Delgado He assigns the first scenario an 80% probability.

Import restrictions due to lack of foreign currency could lead to a recession of at least three points of GDP

And, while those are the forecasts for productive activity, there is a rapid deterioration in inflation expectations. A statement from the influential was suggestive Carlos Melconianwho assured that the current level of 6.6%, far from being a “ceiling”, could be the “floor” that the CPI shows in the coming months. And he hinted that the same level of financial and exchange rate instability that occurred in June of last year could be reached in April.

Claims of “swift” in the economic direction

It is, from now on, a scenario radically opposite to that imagined by Minister Massawhich had been expected to reach April with an inflation level of less than 4% and at PASO in August with a level of less than 3%.

That is to say, from the electoral point of view, we went from foreseeing an ideal “timing”, in which the economic times were going to “match” the political times, to another scenario in which the tensions will reach their peak just in the weeks prior to the vote.

This is what has led Kirchnerism to raise the urgency for a drastic change of course in Massa’s plan. Cristina Kirchner herself has raised her displeasure for what she considers excessive zeal in fiscal austerity, given the minister’s intention to reduce the deficit to 1.9%, as provided for in the agreement with the IMF.

But, above all, what is reinforced is the suspicion that within the government coalition there is the proposal for a more “strong hand” in exchange matters. From Kirchnerism, the question of “who will pay the cost of the drought” is already being raised.

This leads to proposals for a tightening of the exchange rate and, above all, to revive an old desire of Cristina Kirchner: that the Central Bank cut the provision of foreign currency for Argentine companies with dollarized debtswho would be forced to procure tickets abroad to meet their obligations.

symptoms of nervousness

It’s that kind of political tension that is fueling market jitters. Once again the rumors of drastic measures – including some variant of the remembered Bonex Plan of 1990- and the first alarm signals are already being noticed in the withdrawal of deposits.

Sources from private banks said that the trend worsened as of March 21, with days in which there were withdrawals for US$70 million.

Cristina Kirchner expressed her displeasure with Massa’s fiscal austerity and is pressing for a change of course in the economic plan

Although the banks reiterate that they are at historically high levels of liquidity -unlike what happened in other moments of crisis- and that, therefore, there are no reasons to think of a systemic crisis, the nervousness of savers is inevitable due to political uncertainty.

There are also factors that contribute to this nervousness, such as the accelerated growth of the “Leliq ball”for which the Central Bank overturns to the market an average of $800,000 million only for the concept of interest payments.

That forms the framework for investors to adopt the typical defensive behaviors of the pre-election moment. In other words, they should abandon their positions in pesos and run for refuge in the dollar.

This is the issue that Massa had in mind when he announced the plan to sell Anses’ dollarized bonds: showing the market the capacity for “fire power” in the face of a possible increase in volatility in the parallel market.

for now, in the market has been received with some skepticism this measure, which many economists see as ineffective for the purposes for which it was designed. In fact, the probability of a devaluation forced by the market -which until a few months ago was considered almost impossible this year- is now a scenario that cannot be ruled out.

In any case, it confirms that the Government is preparing for the inevitable: a jolt in the financial market, just when the candidates are in the defining phase of the electoral campaign.