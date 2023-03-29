The X Files: Black Panther creator Ryan Coogler is set to reboot

Will there soon be a new edition of the successful series “The X-Files – The Uncanny Cases of the FBI” (original title: “The X-Files”)? The creator of the mystery series, Chris Carter, gave a podcast about the inner workings of the box.
Hot rumor from Hollywood: Will there soon be a new version of the hit series “The X Files – The FBI’s Freaky Cases” (original title: “The X-Files”) with screenwriter Ryan Coogler (“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”)? Producer and The X-Files creator Chris Carter explained on Monday’s CBC podcast On the Coast with Gloria Macarenko. “I just spoke to a young man, Ryan Coogler, who is re-creating ‘The X-Files’ with a diverse cast,” Carter said. “So he has his hands full because we’ve covered so many areas.”
So far, there have been no official statements on a new edition of the series. Coogler’s reps told the magazine that his production company, Proximity Media, is said to have signed an exclusive five-year deal with Disney Television in 2021. “Akte X” also found a new “streaming home” there at this point.
Young blood in “The X Files”?
In 1993, David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson first starred as FBI Special Agents Mulder and Scully, investigating mysterious, seemingly unsolvable cases. The cult series, which ended in 2018 for the time being, had a total of eleven seasons. Today, however, the series would have to look very different, “since we are steeped in conspiracies today,” as Carter explains, according to Deadline.
With Coogler, a promising author would get the chance to revitalize the franchise: he penned the screenplay for the science fiction action strip “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (2022), in which, like the first part, he also wrote her director took over. At the beginning of March, Coogler’s current film “Creed III – Rocky’s Legacy” was released in German cinemas.