The X Files: Black Panther creator Ryan Coogler is set to reboot

New edition allegedly planned: ‘Black Panther’ maker Ryan Coogler should make ‘The X Files’ more diverse

Photo: 2016 Getty Images/Emma McIntyre



Hot rumor from Hollywood: Will there soon be a new version of the hit series “The X Files – The FBI’s Freaky Cases” (original title: “The X-Files”) with screenwriter Ryan Coogler (“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”)? Producer and The X-Files creator Chris Carter explained on Monday’s CBC podcast On the Coast with Gloria Macarenko. “I just spoke to a young man, Ryan Coogler, who is re-creating ‘The X-Files’ with a diverse cast,” Carter said. “So he has his hands full because we’ve covered so many areas.”

So far, there have been no official statements on a new edition of the series. Coogler’s reps told the magazine that his production company, Proximity Media, is said to have signed an exclusive five-year deal with Disney Television in 2021. “Akte X” also found a new “streaming home” there at this point.