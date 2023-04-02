The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro sees its price drop like never before, for how long?

The Redmi Note 10 Pro is becoming more and more affordable at Amazon. Currently, the Xiaomi brand smartphone is under 205 euros.

Amazon allows you to treat yourself to a Xiaomi smartphone at a discount. Offered in a gray color, the Redmi Note 10 Pro available in its 128 GB version is sold by the famous e-commerce site at a price of 204.99 euros instead of 299 euros. Other colors of the phone are suggested by the Amazon e-commerce site but at different prices.

For information, the smartphone is eligible for free delivery to your home or to a pick-up point. And it is possible to pay for the phone in installments.

Amazon offers Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 10 Pro at a discount

Considered a mid-range smartphone, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro has a 6.67-inch Super AMOLED screen with a definition of 2400 x 1080 pixels and a refresh rate of 120 Hz. The Pro version of the Redmi Note 10 also packs 6GB RAM, 128GB storage space, Snapdragon 732G processor, 5020mAh battery with fast charging and Android mobile operating system with MIUI user interface.

About the photo / video, a quadruple main sensor of 108 + 8 + 5 + 2 MP and a front sensor of 16 MP dedicated to selfies are in the game. Finally, the phone’s connectivity includes Wifi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, a jack, a USB-C port and GPS.

BFMTV’s editorial staff did not participate in the production of this content. BFMTV is likely to receive compensation when one of our readers makes a purchase via the links included in this article.