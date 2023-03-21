The Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 at the lowest price at AliExpress

AliExpress’s anniversary finally begins! Go quickly to the site to take advantage of low prices. AliExpress, for example, offers the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 for less than €160!

Until March 27, at 8:59 a.m. sharp, AliExpress is celebrating its birthday! And for the occasion, the brand is pulling out all the stops with a very wide selection of offers at bargain prices.

Among them, AliExpress offers you the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 at a reduced price. For anyone looking for a high-performance smartphone, but who doesn’t want to spend more than 300€, this is the perfect offer!

You can indeed get the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 at AliExpress for only €152 thanks to the promo code AEFR13.

It is sold at AliExpress by a Xiaomi store and delivered in 3 days for free from mainland France.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 11: a high-performance smartphone at a low price

Very powerful, especially for its price, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 offers a Snapdragon 680 Octa Core processor with 4GB to 6GB of RAM, a 6.43-inch FHD + AMOLED screen and a refresh rate of 90Hz (compared to 60Hz in most smartphones in this price range).

It is therefore perfectly suited for all activities, whether you like gaming, but also streaming or videoconference calls. We won’t experience lag and you’ll enjoy a smooth and immersive user experience.

Do you like photography? Good news: the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 offers 4 rear photo sensors including a 50Mp wide-angle module, an 8Mp ultra-wide angle, a 2Mp macro camera and a 2Mp depth camera. It also offers a 13Mp front sensor.

Finally, as with all Xiaomi, it’s hard to talk about the Redmi Note 11 without mentioning its extraordinary 5000mAh battery. It can thus last several days without problem, even in use. And for those who would still come to the end of its autonomy, it is very strong and offers 33W Pro fast charging. It can thus charge to 100% in just 61 minutes.

This article is a sponsored post offered by AliExpress.