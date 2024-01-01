The Yoruba Cultural Association of Cuba publishes the Letter of the Year 2024

MIAMI .- This January 1st, the Yoruba Cultural Association of Cuba released the Letter of the Year 2024. The text reveals the Ifá projections. The sign of the year “Irete Otura (Irete Suka)”, a letter that points to the need to defend oneself against false testimonies.

This sign of the year is also related to caring for children and people’s abilities to help others.

Along with Oyá (owner of the cemeteries), the deity Elebara will reign.

Letter of the Year 2024, Yoruba Cultural Association of Cuba

IFA PREDICTIONS FOR CUBA AND THE WORLD

A the priests of Ifá, Obá Oriate, Babaloshas, ​​Iyaloshas, ​​Iworo, to the People at large:

On December 31, 2023 at the headquarters of the RELIGIOUS INSTITUTION YORUBA CULTURAL ASSOCIATION OF CUBA, located at Prado # 615 between Monte and Dragones, Municipality of Old Havana, Havana, Cuba, the Ifá Priests meet to perform the ceremony from THE LETTER OF THE YEAR 2024.

Chaired by the Senior Priest of Ifá Silvio Méndez González Awo Babá Osá Meyi” and the support of the Board of Directors and its Extensions of Provincial Functions, the Council of Senior Priests of Ifá of the Republic of Cuba, Affiliates of our Religious Institution Abroad , guests from other nations.

The aforementioned Chief Priest brought out the Letter, after consulting the 25 positions and prescribed sacrifices.

REGENT SIGN: IRETE OTURA (IRETE SUKA)

FIRST WITNESS: IKA OGUNDÁ

SECOND WITNESS: OTURA OGUNDÁ

PROPHETIC PRAYER: IRÉ BUYOKO LOWO ASOJANO

(A GOOD SEAT ACROSS THE ASOJANO ORISA)

ONISHESI: AWAN ASOJANO WHO IS SACRIFICED AN ETU (GUINEA)

REGENT DIVINITY: ELEBARA

COMPANION: OYA

FLAG: PURPLE WITH A SCRUBBER

EBBO NI IFA: AKUKÓ, BODY MEASUREMENTS, A CROWN, PURPLE CLOTH, STONE FROM A HILL, WHITE CLOTH, SEA WATER, LAND OF THE FOUR CORNERS, MINIESTRA, SMOKED FISH, SMOKED JUTIA AND TOASTED CORN. RIGHT.

EBBO DE SANTEROS: A CHICKEN, A CROWN, STONE FROM THE FOUR CORNERS OF THE HOUSE, THREE DOLLS, SMOKED FISH, SMOKED JUTIA AND TOASTED CORN. RIGHT.

In this sign is born

Go from king to slave.

That Olófin cannot bless what does not have a head.

The secret service and military service.

Obbatalá blessed the young awoses for their ashé.

Sign sayings

Ignorance makes a free man a slave.

Do not ask another for what you are not capable of fulfilling.

Mother is not only the one who gives birth, but also the one who raises.

The rioter destroys everything.

The eye of the parents protects the children.

Predicted diseases

Lower abdominal diseases.

Genetic illnesses such as Down Syndrome.

Increase in neurological and cerebrovascular diseases, such as autism.

Skin diseases.

recommendations

Increase preventive work by the corresponding authorities on the ingestion of alcoholic beverages and the consumption of narcotics, preferably on young people and their consequences.

It does draw attention to the increase in abuse of women and the abandonment of children.

IFA calls on children for the increase in abuse of women and the abandonment of children.

Do not leave your children in anyone’s care, as they may harm you. And be careful with them even in your own home.

Alerts about the increase in criminal activities.

It is recommended to take precautions with belongings during domestic trips.

IFA predicts a decrease in the birth rate.

IFA calls on young babaalawo to continue improving themselves in the practice of our worship.

IFA warns of the tendency on the part of our practitioners to reveal secrets, calling for discretion.

It is recommended to receive Odduduwa and Asojano.

There is a call to be respectful of the differences between human beings to avoid unnecessary conflicts and disagreements.

Warning about the consumption of breaded or covered foods.

The youth should be respectful of the elderly and in turn the elderly should lead by example.

IFA warns about an increase in marriage breakups.

IFA calls for more attention to agricultural productivity and land use.

It is recommended to make sacrifices to Eshu.

It is recommended to pray your head after consulting the Guardian Angel.

Letter of the Year 2024, Yoruba Cultural Association of Cuba..pdf

Source: Yoruba Cultural Association of Cuba