The Yucatan Intelligence Agency is approved in congressional commissions

In the Yucatan State Congress, the Constitutional Points and Governance Committee approved the draft opinions corresponding to a package of initiatives sent by Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal and the head of the Secretary of Government, María Dolores Fritz Sierra.

In said session, details of the draft opinions of the initiative to modify the Political Constitution, the Penal Code, the Organic Law of the Judiciary and the Fiscal Code, all of the State of Yucatan, regarding prevention and combat of crime were provided. of operations with resources of illicit origin.

As we have mentioned in La Verdad Noticias; This package of initiatives goes hand in hand to be able to create the State Economic and Assets Intelligence Agency whose purpose is to prevent, detect and report operations with resources of illegal origin, including those derived from fiscal and asset inconsistencies.

We have also reported on the possibility that by achieving the Constitutional autonomy of the State Attorney General’s Office, and the initiative to modify the Political Constitution and various laws on the autonomy of the Attorney General’s Office, all from the State; the incumbents could hold the position between 14, 15 and 24 years, if Congress allows it.

Who for autonomous bodies?

In the case of the State Patrimonial and Economic Intelligence Agency, the initiative mentions that anyone with a bachelor’s degree and professional certificate in law, finance, information technology or a career in that area may hold the position.

And jointly, in all three people must not be a delinquent support person, unless they prove that they are up to date with the payment, cancel that debt or process the corresponding discount.

Not being complying with a final sentence issued by a competent judicial authority, which imposes a custodial sentence, for the commission of an intentional crime or acts of corruption, which disqualifies them from holding public office.

Designation

Although the designation will be through the Yucatan Congress, which could discuss and vote on proposals for up to two occasions for whoever heads the titles, but if a consensus is not reached, it is expected that the chief executive will designate the one who heads the work of the autonomous bodies.

President

After announcing that the concussion initiatives advanced, the deputy Víctor Hugo Lozano Poveda celebrated that the state is once again positioned at the forefront working on short, medium and long-term schemes that allow Yucatán to maintain that quality of life that has characterized the entity and that benefits Yucatecan society.

“That we can disincorporate from a state power, the actions of a prosecutor’s office or an agency, as is the case of Mobility; It is worth reflecting on the path that each of the newly created instances must take in relation to the background and the importance lies in the autonomy that they will have to carry out the function that the state, through the Legislature, is giving them. endowing,” he explained.

other

Regarding the initiative sent by the State Executive to modify the Political Constitution, issue the Law that Regulates the Municipal Instances of Women in the State and modify the Government Law of State Municipalities, referring to equality between women and men and women’s access to a life free of violence, this draft opinion was approved unanimously.