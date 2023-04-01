Theatrical releases in April 2023: The film highlights at a glance

April 2023 will be a really good cinema month! Because it doesn’t matter whether it’s comedy, action or drama – there really is at least one new start for every taste.

The beginning of the cinema month will be very colourful. Returns in The Super Mario Bros. Movie (release April 5). the most popular plumber in the video game world Return to the big screen and must save Princess Peach’s kingdom from the evil Bowser. One can only wish the fans of the Nintendo games that the animated film does not become a mega flop like the adaptation from 1993. But the first trailers promise a lot of fun, a good portion of nostalgia and a lot of love for the template.

These two comedies should also ensure laughter and a good mood: In “Olaf Jagger” (theatrical release: April 6), comedian Olaf Schubert finds out that his mother has a Affair with Mick Jagger, the lead singer of the Rolling Stones. And so he goes in search of clues that prove that the British rock legend is his father. On the other hand, the French dramedy “In the Taxi with Madeleine” (April 13) will be pleasantly warm and a little sad. In it, a 91-year-old (Line Renaud) drives through the most important stages of her life in Paris – together with the taxi driver (Dany Boon) who is supposed to take her to a retirement home.