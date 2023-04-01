Theatrical releases in April 2023: The film highlights at a glance

Lots of films are coming to the cinemas again in April. In order not to lose the overview, we have created an overview of the theatrical releases here – and picked out our favorites of the month.
April 2023 will be a really good cinema month! Because it doesn’t matter whether it’s comedy, action or drama – there really is at least one new start for every taste.
The beginning of the cinema month will be very colourful. Returns in The Super Mario Bros. Movie (release April 5). the most popular plumber in the video game world Return to the big screen and must save Princess Peach’s kingdom from the evil Bowser. One can only wish the fans of the Nintendo games that the animated film does not become a mega flop like the adaptation from 1993. But the first trailers promise a lot of fun, a good portion of nostalgia and a lot of love for the template.
These two comedies should also ensure laughter and a good mood: In “Olaf Jagger” (theatrical release: April 6), comedian Olaf Schubert finds out that his mother has a Affair with Mick Jagger, the lead singer of the Rolling Stones. And so he goes in search of clues that prove that the British rock legend is his father. On the other hand, the French dramedy “In the Taxi with Madeleine” (April 13) will be pleasantly warm and a little sad. In it, a 91-year-old (Line Renaud) drives through the most important stages of her life in Paris – together with the taxi driver (Dany Boon) who is supposed to take her to a retirement home.
April 2023 in cinemas: A bear on coke and the horror film of the year
If you’re in the mood for action and show value, “The Three Musketeers – D’Artagnan” (theatrical release: April 13) should be the right place for you. As the first trailers suggest, the scores latest film adaptation of the classic novel by Alexandra Dumas with spectacular sword duels, complex battles and all kinds of stars. The cast includes Eva Green and Vincent Cassel.
It gets really bizarre in the cinema in mid-April. The title of “Cocaine Bear” (theatrical release: April 13) already gives it away: In the action-packed horror comedy, a bear eats a packet of cocaine – and intoxicatedly hunts down anyone who gets too close. The Craziest: The Movie by Elizabeth Banks based on true events!
April also has a good dose of horror to offer. In “The Pope’s Exorcist” (theatrical release: April 6), Russell Crowe, as an exorcist, faces a particularly powerful demon. And “Evil Dead Rise” (theatrical release: April 27) has the potential the most violent horror film of the year to become. The first part of 2012 caused a sensation because of its brutality. According to the first reviews, the sequel should go a step further.
Brendan Fraser is making his big screen comeback in April
But April is also a little quieter and more demanding in the cinema. “Air: The Big Throw” (theatrical release: April 6) tells the true story of the beginnings of the Collaboration between Nike and basketball icon Michael Jordan to the introduction of the legendary Air Jordan shoes. There are numerous stars involved: Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, Jason Bateman, Viola Davis, Chris Tucker and Marlon Wayans belong to the cast.
In “Empire of Light” (theatrical release: April 20), director Sam Mendes then leaves them acting greats Olivia Colman and Colin Firth Losing. He plays a nasty cinema manager, she his shy employee. Her life is a lonely nightmare – until she falls in love with a new colleague (Michael Ward).
You can do that at the end of the month Brendan Fraser’s comeback admire. In “The Whale” (theatrical release: April 27), the former superstar plays his way back into Hollywood Olympus as an overweight father who wants to reconcile with his daughter (Sadie Sink) before he dies soon. It was not for nothing that Fraser received the Oscar for Best Actor for his heartbreaking performance.
Theatrical releases in April 2023
4. April
Terminator 2: Judgment Day (Revision)
April 5th
The Super Mario Bros Movie
April 6th
Air – The big hit
Beautiful disaster
The Cairo Conspiracy
Neneh superstar
Olaf Jagger
The Pope’s Exorcist
Sinbad’s Adventures (Revision)
victim
April 13th
Apple’s
Cocaine Bear
The Three Musketeers – D’Artagnan
Five Devils
The Fox
In the taxi with Madeleine
Someday we will tell each other everything
Mi Pais Imaginario
suzume
20th of April
Brady’s Ladies
Empire of Light
Happy 50th
Raspberries with mustard
infinity pool
Loriot’s big animated film revue
one in a million
The right of the strongest
Pure pleasure
red sky
Chervonets
April 25th
Princess Principal: Crown Handler – Chapter 1&2
April 27th
4 days to eternity
Champions
Donnie Yen’s Sacra
Evil Dead Rise
The trade unionist
The illusionist
schools in this world
Daisies (rerun)
The Love – Let love speak
Vamos a la playa
The Lost Train
The Whale
Theatrical releases in March 2023
2nd March
Creed III – Rocky’s Legacy
Lucy is now a gangster
Pippi Longstocking in the South Seas (1998)
Project Wolf Hunting
Return to Dust
sun and concrete
Tar
The witness
7th March
Apocalypse Now – Final Cut (Best of Cinema)
Demon Slayer: To the Swordsmith Village
8th of March
Everyone wants to be loved
9th March
65
Mayor, shepherd, widow, dragon
Can and me
The oak – my home
Dora – escape into music
The Fabelmans
glacial tomb
Ladybitch
Rock Chicks
Saint Omer
Scream VI
March 16th
13 exorcisms
The blue of the kaftan
Broker – family wanted
Mr Seye Ragmen
Inside
Air War – The Natural History of Destruction
The peacock
Shazam! Fury of the Gods
The Wild Chickens and Love (Revision)
March 23rd
High Flyer: The Secret of the Great Jewel
Erica JongBreaking the Wall
John Wick: Chapter 4
Lars Eidinger – To be or not to be
love fear
Sara Mardini – Against the current
Seneca
Sick of Myself
Diary of a Paris Affair
The Presumptuous Man
28th March
Anne-Sophie Mutter – Vivace
Quintessential Quintuplet Movie
March 30
Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves
The high school student
Maigret
La Maison
Manta Manta – Part Two
the mission
The Ordinaries
Sissy & I
The Blaze – escape from the flames
March 31
Bloodsport (reprise)