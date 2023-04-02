Then you create ai images with Fotor

Ai services are one of the big talking points in the tech world, and we can thank the company Open AI for this. The launch of their services Chat GPT (for text) and Dall-E 2 (for pictures) has made artificial intelligence something everyone is talking about.

With that, of course, there are more interesting services. Fotor, which has long offered image editing on mobile phones and computers, also has an AI service. It works in much the same way as Dall-E 2. So you can instruct the service to create the image you want. You do this by writing in plain text what you want, for example A clown eating a cake on Gotland. As you can see, you don’t even need to translate the instructions into English – it’s fine to write in Swedish.

You can choose to make the image photorealistic, look like a comic book, or use some other style. If you are not satisfied with the result, you can change the image in various ways.

You download the result as a normal jpeg image that can be used however you like.

Tweak your portrait

Photos can’t just create new images. You can also upload an existing photo and change the character. A boring profile picture can, for example, be turned into pop art or a painting.

In its basic version, Fotor is free, but then you have to settle for low-resolution images that have watermarks. In other words, most users will have to pay around SEK 400 for a subscription.

It’s also important to remember that Fotor’s owner is a Chinese company called Chengdu Hengtu Technology Co. Whether it feels comfortable to upload personal photos here is a judgment that each user must make himself.

This is how Fotor works:

1. Hem

Go to Fotor’s home page.

2. Alternatives

Choose whether you want to create images through text commands (as in the example) or do other things.

3. Bild

The image you have created appears here. Click on it and you can, among other things, give your opinion about the image with the icons at the top.

4. Edit

If you are not satisfied with the result, you can edit the image with an editing tool.

5. Save

Save the image to the hard drive.

6. Commando

Here you write the description of the image you want to create.

7. Create

Click here to create the image.

8. Account

View information about your account at Fotor.

9. Number

Choose how many different alternative images you want to create.

10. Size

Determine the image’s proportions, i.e. square or rectangular.

11. Style

Choose which style the image should have, for example photographic or comic book style.

Questions and answers about Fotor

1. How do I create a new image?

To get started, surf to www.fotor.com and clicks on AI Tools. We use the first option called AI Image Generator and which allows you to fill in a text command in the lower right field.

2. Do I have to register?

To use the ai services, you must register. Press Sign in and select Google, Facebook or Apple account – or press Create an account to create a new account with your email address.

In order to download high-resolution images without a watermark, a subscription for approximately SEK 400 per year is also required. You acquire it with the help of Upgradebutton at the top right – or one of the annoying reminders.

So you can use Fotor without registering – but you won’t get very far.

3. How do I process photos?

You can also process existing images via AI Tools, AI Photo Effect (or surf directly to goart.fotor.com). Upload the image with Open image and use the filters on the left to change the character of the image. For example, you can give your photos pop art and comics style.

The result is displayed in the middle and you change the intensity with the slider.

You download the result with Downloadbut even here a paid subscription is required to get high-resolution images without a watermark.

4. Can I use the mobile phone?

Fotor has a mobile app that you download by surfing to Google Play Store (or Apple App Store), search for AI Art Image Generator – GoArt (eller GoArt – AI Art Image Generator) and press Install. Even in the app, you get many prompts to sign up for a subscription. If you accept, you must cancel it yourself.

Via the discreet cross at the top left, you skip the offer of a subscription.

5. Do I have to use ai?

Fotor also has a tool for conventional image processing, such as cropping and color adjustments. You use it by surfing to www.fotor.com and click on Edit a photo or by installing the app Photo Editor, Collage – Fotor via Google Play Store (Android) or App Store (IOS)