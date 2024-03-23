There are 81 thousand Cubans with approved humanitarian parole until February 2024

More than 81 thousand Cubans have been able to travel to the United States “in a safe, orderly and legal manner” thanks to the humanitarian parole program of the Joe Biden Administration, the Border Patrol (CBP) reported this Saturday.

Until the end of February 2024, more than 386,000 people from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela were approved to travel through this initiative, which grants a maximum of 30,000 monthly visas for the benefit of the aforementioned nationalities, he said. CBP One.

“Specifically, 81,000 Cubans, 156,000 Haitians, 71,000 Nicaraguans and 97,000 Venezuelans were examined and authorized to travel,” the entity says in its report for the second month of the year.

Of them, they have completed their arrival in the United States. 79,000 Cubans151,000 Haitians, 64,000 Nicaraguans and 91,000 Venezuelans.

The Cuban migration crisis continues unstoppable amid a deterioration in living conditions on the Caribbean island.

The Border Patrol notes that 20,815 Cubans arrived at the country’s borders in the second month of the year, while in January the figure was 22,946.

Most of these entries were processed by the application CBP One.

The humanitarian parole faced a trial promoted by republican governments in the country. However, federal judge Drew Tipton of the court in Victoria, Texas, decided on March 8 that the program will continue.

The judge’s decision is based on the fact that the 21 Republican states who sued the federal government when this program was started could not prove that the parole has brought them significant damage.

The trial against the humanitarian parole that began in August of last year has brought much concern to the citizens of the four countries involved.

Recently the administration of the president Joe Biden He assured that he would fight to maintain the parole humanitarian, an initiative that has contributed to controlling the irregular migratory flow across the southern border with Mexico.

Last week the journalist Javier Díaz said that Hundreds of Cubans arrive weekly at the Miami airport thanks to paroleespecially on Fridays, when the international terminal witnesses endless hugs of reunions and welcomes.