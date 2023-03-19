There are 83 registered victims of discrimination

Chihuahua.– From January 2020 to March 15, 2023, the State Attorney General’s Office registered a total of 83 victims of discrimination in the state of Chihuahua, 60 women, 22 men, and one whose sex is unknown.

For this same fact, the authority initiated 78 investigation folders, with Chihuahua being the municipality with the most cases, with 41, followed by Juárez, with 22; New Big Houses, with three; Cuauhtémoc, Delicias, Hidalgo del Parral and Janos, with two each; and Rosales, Jiménez, Guadalupe y Calvo and Buenaventura, with one respectively.

In 44 of the cases, individuals were responsible, while in 33 they were public officials.

In this same sense and in accordance with the State Human Rights Commission (CEDH), from January 2022 to March 14 of this year, this body has received 157 complaints for discrimination, of which 121 were filed by women and 47 by men.

Regarding this year, 24 women said they had been discriminated against. In that same period, 23 men reported the same thing, giving a total of 47 complaints.

Of those, some were for discrimination, others for violations of the right of women to be free from all forms of discrimination, discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity, and other reasons.