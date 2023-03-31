There are already 11 Reconquista neighborhoods that have joined the drinking water network

Reconquista continues to grow with more strategic infrastructure and sanitation works, this time with the inauguration of the connection to the Obligado neighborhood drinking water network.

This way, 1,200 residents of the city will access the service Provided by Aguas Santafesinas, as part of the link program of the autonomous systems, reaching 11 neighborhoods in recent years as a result of the articulation between the Municipality of Reconquista and the Government of Santa Fe, through the borrowing state company.

Also read: Another Reconquista neighborhood was connected to the drinking water network

Mayor Enrique Vallejos said that “it is a moment of joy for being able to translate this essential service, in a joint effort between the Municipality, ASSA and the neighbors, thanks to which we have advanced in these years with water and sewage networks, specifying each of these works step by step”, which are added to the which are underway and about to start in San Francisco de Asís, Barrio Nuevo, Guadalupe Oeste, Guadalupe Sur and Loteo Marega.

“We continue working with ASSA in neighborhoods that already have pipes, but home connections are still missing,” added the Municipal Mayor, “committed to arrive in the shortest possible time, thanks to this investment made by the Government of the Province of Santa Fe to build the pumping station, which today allows us to reach each neighborhood”. Within this framework, he ended by highlighting “a historical work such as the drains, which will improve the quality of life for more than 40,000 residents of the south of the city.”

The Chairman of the Board of ASSA, Hugo Morzán, for his part, also highlighted the articulated actions “to be able to make these connections so that more than 1,200 residents can open the tap and drink drinking water”, advancing with the expansion of networks in Reconquista “with more than 10,000 residents incorporated by the decision of Governor Omar Perotti, with an investment of more than $300 million to specify the pumping station and be able to make use of drinking water”.

Also read: Reconquista: Perotti will lead the act for the 41 years of the Malvinas Deed

In this framework, he also assessed “the acquisition of 10 unblocking trucks of a combined module, with an investment of more than $500 million from the Province, distributed equitably and one of which will remain in Reconquista, which will allow an important change in relation to the work of sewage networks for their maintenance”.

These are combined modules: on the one hand, they unclog -with high-pressure hoses and special metal nozzles- clogging that may occur in sewer pipes due to the presence of solidified materials. On the other, they have a large suction hose by vacuum pump, to clean the ducts, and a tank to deposit the resulting waste.

The new equipment will work on preventative maintenance and not only corrective, managing sewage basins, apart from responding to the claims that the company already attends.

Dream fulfilled

The President of the Obligado neighborhood neighborhood, Valeria Spontón, thanked “the management of Enri Vallejos for fulfilling this dream to improve the quality of life, for which we have been fighting for a long time, all the staff of ASSA and the Municipality who worked hard, to the Water Commission with an incredible effort and to all the neighbors”.

The representatives of the Obligado neighborhood Water Commission, Lorena González and Evelin Capeletti, finally expressed that “we are very happy for the completion of this project, which began in 2012-2013 and with a lot of effort from all the neighbors we made it possible”, recognizing the task “of all those who were involved in these years in each of its stages and of the Mayor for attending to the need of the neighborhood”

The inauguration ceremony was held this Friday, March 31, with the presence of officials, neighbors and the media.