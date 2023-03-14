There are already 6 detainees for the kidnapping of Americans in Matamoros

Until now There are already 6 detainees for the kidnapping of 4 US citizens in Matamoros, Tamaulipas.

According to a statement from the Secretary of Security and Citizen Protection (SSPC), the detainees were seized along with long weapons, cartridges, vehicles and even an ambulance.

Photo: @CODIGO_NEGROMX

Those arrested for kidnapping in Matamoros

The authorities explained that so far there are already 6 people arrested for the kidnapping of 4 US citizens in Matamoros, Tamaulipas.

José “N”, they explain, was arrested “in flagrante” and is linked to the process for kidnapping taxed. On the other hand, Antonio, Luis, Ever, Juan Francisco and Gustavo are linked to the process for aggravated kidnapping and simple intentional homicide.

But it’s not all They confiscated 3 weapons, 2 long and one short; 8 chargers of different calibers, 93 cartridges and 2 tactical vests. One of the weapons matches the ballistics evidence on the case.

Photo: Secretary of Security.

In order not to leave, they insured 5 related cars: a Chrysler Pacifica van in which the kidnapped were taken, as well as 3 more vans and even an ambulance.

They also secured 3 properties: a property with a wooden house in the Ejido el Tejocote where the kidnapped were found, a Spanish Clinical Analysis laboratory, and the San Ángel Clinic. The victims affirmed that they had there at some point.

5 of the people arrested appeared in the streets of Matamoros, tied by their hands and feet, presumably handed over by the Gulf Cartel. According to the message that appeared, these people were responsible for the kidnapping and murder of two people because they did it without obeying orders.

