There are still 20,000 users without electricity: how the outage map evolves

With less than two days to go until the start of fall, a slight relief from the sweltering heat could arrive to ease power outages and give residents a respite. Buenos Aires Metropolitan Area (AMBA)who have been demanding the immediate restitution of electrical service for days.

Although the day started with almost 100 thousand homes in the dark, the map of cuts of the Ente Regulador de la Energía (ENRE) shows evolutions hour by hour. The last update, carried out at 8:00 p.m., indicates that, at the moment, the total number of users without electricity in the AMBA is 20,406. Of this number, 15,247 belong to the firm Edesur and another 5,159 to Edenor.

The temperature this Saturday was between 23° minimum and 29° maximum. The day was accompanied by winds from the east sector and the National Meteorological Service (SMN) It foresees gusts of up to 50 kilometers per hour during the night, a situation that could improve the burden experienced by thousands of Buenos Aires and Buenos Aires residents.

Both in the summer and in March, a record of historical temperatures was recorded in the country. The ninth heat wave It impacted different regions and generated a series of inconveniences in the provision of electrical service, which was affected due to high demand.

The ENRE communicates hour by hour the evolution of power outages.

Throughout the day, in the Autonomous City of Buenos Aires The cuts affected the Buenos Aires neighborhoods of Almagro, Barracas, Boedo, Caballito, Constitución, Flores, Floresta, Mataderos, Monserrat, Monte Castro, Nueva Pompeya, Parque Chacabuco, Parque Patricios, Retiro, San Cristóbal, San Telmo, Versalles, Villa Crespo , Villa del Parque, Villa Devoto, Vélez Sarsfield, Villa Luro, Villa Real, Villa Riachuelo, Villa Soldati and Villa Santa Rita.

Meanwhile, in Buenos Aires territory, the lack of electricity supply occurred mainly in the districts of Ezeiza, Lomas de Zamora, Quilmes, Lanús and Almirante Brown.

Due to the lack of electricity supply, for days residents of different parts of the City and the Buenos Aires suburbs carried out a series of protests to claim the power outages.

The self summoned users from the firm Edesur met in front of the company’s offices, located in the Buenos Aires neighborhood of Floresta, to request the restoration of service. During this last week, demonstrations were held on General Paz at the height of Ricchieri, Juan B. Justo or, at the intersections of Juan Bautista Alberdi and Lacarra. Protests were also carried out at the intersection of Billinghurst and Perón, Medrano and Guardia Vieja, Corrientes and Sánchez de Bustamante streets.

A few days ago, the SMN reported that after two weeks with very high temperatures, a cold front will generate relief in some areas of the country. Although the thermal decrease will occur in a large part of Argentina, the agency clarified that the heat will continue in the central and northern regions.

In addition, the agency recalled that the extreme temperature events during the last three consecutive years are effects of the phenomenon of The girlwhich also caused a severe drought in several provinces, as indicated telam. In fact, he explained that the average temperature was up to 6 and 7 degrees above average, while the average maximum temperature was up to 10 degrees higher than normal in the north of Buenos Aires and the extreme south of Santa Fe and Entre Ríos. .

In that context, the Central Observatory of Buenos Aires (OCBA) explained that the capital registered a maximum temperature of 38.9 °C, that is, a historical figure because it did not appear for a month of March in 117 years. It was also highlighted that for the first time there were 15 consecutive days with maximum temperatures above the heat wave threshold (maximum) of 32.3 degrees, while the previous record was 11 days in 2017.

“During this quarter there is a greater probability of record higher than normal temperatures in much of central and northern Argentina. In the NOA and central and northern Patagonia, they can be normal or above normal. Due to this situation they can develop, especially in the first part of the autumn, late heat wave events. On the other hand, in Tierra del Fuego and central and southern Santa Cruz, temperatures may be within the average for this time of year,” explained the SMN.

Regarding expected rainfall for the next few monthsindicated: “For the period March-April-May 2023 it is more likely that they will be registered rainy normal or below normal in the north of the Litoral, Cuyo and central and northern Patagonia, while in the extreme north of Argentina they are expected to remain within the normal range. On the other hand, in the NOA provinces, there is a greater probability of registering rainfall above normal”.

