“There, I’m going to do a third chemo”: Florent Pagny recounts his fight against cancer

After a remission, the singer suffers a relapse of the disease and is again under treatment.

A little over a year ago, singer Florent Pagny announced that he was canceling his tour due to a cancerous lung tumor. In June 2022, the disease was announced to be in remission, but he then relapsed and must now undergo chemotherapy.

“I was a little stupid for four, five months and there could have been this relapse. It’s been a month and a half,” he explains. on France 2 this Sunday.

“One night it started, I coughed all night” and with the passive of the disease, the singer quickly makes checks: “I saw all of a sudden that there was a ganglion who had fixed”.

“It is not because we are in treatment that we do nothing more”

Living between Argentina and France, Florent Pagny then returns to France, “and then we go back, chemo and then that’s it”.

Today, “I am in a logic where in my projections, there is always this clinical part. There, I am going to do a third chemo, and then we will go and see what happened”. The singer thinks he will have to follow immunotherapy “for a few years because it works rather well, but you must not let go” of this treatment.

He assures us to continue his current projects, because “if we start to bury ourselves, to enter into anxieties to close with just this disease it is not possible”. “Just because we’re in treatment doesn’t mean we don’t do anything anymore,” he says again.

In his autobiography, which comes out on April 5, he talks about his cancer: “this disease took me elsewhere, forced me to question my fundamentals to fight for my skin to rebuild myself”, declares- he. “I built myself up until I was 60 now I’m rebuilding myself and it gives me so much strength.”