There is an alert for the dollar: at what price could it reach the end of the year, according to 15 banks and consultants

The higher-than-expected inflation data, the subsequent rise in interest rates by the Central Bank and the calculations of a field harvest greatly affected by the drought, which will trigger a noticeable drop in the settlement of foreign exchange, generate tensions about the future.

This is in addition to the recent publication of an international report warning about Negative forecasts for the price of the official dollar for the end of December, which indicates that it can climb up to 169% in all of 2023, a fact that sets off economists’ alarmsespecially in a year where there will be presidential elections, with all the volatility that this generates in the main variables.

In this regard, in a survey published days ago by FocusEconomicsamong more than 40 analysts from banks and national and foreign consultancies, it is noted that a negative trend continues for the exchange rate and inflation projections for the end of the year.

In fact, the expert consensus for next December increased 5 pesos compared to the estimates made last month, to settle around the $348 for the wholesale dollar. That is to say, it is already contemplated that the devaluation could be of a base of 96%.

Even, some economists made more pessimistic forecasts, which even place the price of a wholesale US ticket in the official market at up to $476 by the end of the year. Figure that represents a depreciation of the currency that can reach 168.7% only in 2023.

A sky-high figure that exceeds the inflation average forecast for the entire year, which according to the analysts surveyed would be around 98.7%.

It should be remembered that today the official wholesale currency has a price of around $203, and in the last two and a half months it has already advanced a cumulative 15%.

Y A piece of data that supports the negative forecasts is that traded daily in the Matba-Rofex futures and options market, where the price of the wholesale dollar is expected to reach $400 for the last month of the year in the negotiated contracts. A price that is equivalent to a devaluation for all of 2023 of 125.8%.

Dollar price on alert

Las pessimistic estimates for the price of the official “green” ticket are based on the scarcity of dollars that the Central Bank has in the reserves, something that was aggravated in recent times by the deep drought in the countryside, which will generate a significant drop in the amount of foreign currency liquidated.

Added to this is the volatility characteristic of an electoral political year, a very high inflation that puts pressure on the exchange rate not to be delayed and a scenario of higher exchange rate stocks and the consequent drop in activity.

Under these complex conditions, the highest forecasts for the official wholesale dollar price for the end of the year are led by the consultancy Eco Go, with an estimate of $476. Then they located Econviews ($461), C&T Advisors ($460) y Gold Valuescon $450.

“We are anticipating that the exchange rate will follow inflation until November and then, for the change of management after the electionsthere will be an adjustment in the price of the dollar for December,” he details to iProfessional Sebastian Menescaldieconomist and associate director of Eco Go.

In this sense, the estimate made by the expert is that for March inflation accelerates to around 7% as a floorbecause “there is some carryover from the February food price increases, such as meat, and also an increase in regulated prices.”

Economists’ forecasts mark a clear upward trend for the price of the official dollar by the end of the year.

For his part, Isaiah Marinian economist at Econviews, a consultancy that forecasts $461 by the end of December, agrees: “We maintain our projection of the exchange rate for the end of the year, under the premise that the next administration must quickly make an adjustment to reverse part of the delay accumulated in recent years and that it will deepen in the coming months”.

In this sense, it limits iProfessional that while the inflation is gaining momentum again, the Central Bank “in fact is slowing down the rate of daily devaluation, at the same time that it loses more than US$50 million per day intervening in the market to sustain an artificial price. Clearly, it is an inconsistent policy and one that deepens the balances with which the next administration will begin.”

In figures, Marini adjusts the projection of inflation at 115% for all of 2023, but he maintains that in such a volatile context, the risk is considerable that it ends above that level.

Effect of drought and inflation on the price of the dollar

Regarding the inertia towards the rise of the price of the wholesale dollar, to the high inflation mentioned is added the fewer currencies available due to the climatic impact on the agricultural harvest.

“The drought will deprive the economy of dollars and this will lead to a rise in financial dollars with their possible transfer to prices. Thus, expectations run the risk of worsening and lead to precautionary price increases,” alert Marini.

Thereto emission is added that comes from assistance to the Treasury, indirect intervention and payment of interest, which “put a floor on inflation for the coming months.”

In addition, Lorenzo Sigaut Gravinaeconomist of Equilibra, whose forecasts are $320 for year-end, finalizes to iProfessional that the exchange rate “cannot be delayed and will move in line with the rest of the prices, because there is a lack of foreign currency and the drought aggravates that. That’s why it’s going to move 90%.”

The encouraging data is that it is expected that the price of the dollar worldwide will be “relatively stable” in the coming months, because inflation continues at internationally high levels.-