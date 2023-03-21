There is no Formula 1 project for Cancun: AMLO

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador confirmed that there is no project to bring the Formula 1 to Cancunas is the intention of Antonio Perez Garibayfather of “Czech” Perez and federal deputy for Morena.

In Oaxaca, where he offered his morning conference, the president said that the possibility is being analyzed and that it is not ruled out.

“There is no project, but ‘Checo’s’ father is very good people, he is our legislator, we appreciate him very much. Checo is a good pilot, he is also an example for many Mexicans and his father is better, that is, he scratched ‘Checo’ with his father. Going forward we are seeing if there is a possibility of doing it, there is no project now, but we are not ruling it out, ”he commented.

What did the ‘Checo’s’ father say?

Antonio Pérez, project leader for the GP of f1 cancunreported that he met with businessmen and in the middle of this year he could officially present the career project in Quintana Roo.

“Today it is 60 percent viable. The most important part is that the FIA ​​(International Automobile Federation) and the Formula 1They opened the doors for me,” said the politician and businessman, who tried to have the Grand Prix take place in Jalisco, but was rejected.

He explained that he has been working on this project for three years and that he has the approval of the Slim family, Governor Mara Lezama and even President López Obrador.

“No one has to do with this project more than me. We have the approval of AMLO, from the FIA ​​and from Mexican and foreign businessmen interested in the subject, my son Sergio “El Checo” Pérez has nothing to do with this project. It is a totally new project,” he said.

For this project, public participation is not contemplated, only private participation of national and foreign businessmen.

