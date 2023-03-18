There is no longer a single place on Earth without pollution

Major research on fine particle pollution over the past 20 years has just been published

The results are alarming for all regions of the world

Europe and the United States are doing better but the situation remains problematic

99% of the world’s population is exposed to unhealthy levels of air pollution. This is the shocking observation of a study conducted by researchers at Monash University in Australia. Clearly, only 0.001% of humans breathe air that meets the World Health Organization’s standards for fine particles.

A public health problem

This is very problematic insofar as we know that exposure to them can cause asthma, cardiovascular disease, and even lung cancer. To arrive at these results, the authors relied on air quality observation data, meteorological data and many other statistics which they analyzed using artificial intelligence tools based on on machine learning.

In detail, they therefore note that globally, 70% of days exceeded the thresholds of what is considered safe for human health. The study also shows real disparities at the global level.

For example, the days of exposure to fine particle pollution have decreased in Europe and North America over the past 20 years, but they have increased in South Asia, Australia and New Zealand, as well as in America Latin and the Caribbean.

This finding can be explained in particular by the fact that these countries are experiencing strong economic growth, but also by a lack of sufficiently dissuasive regulations to reduce air pollution.

Measures are needed in France

When it comes to Europe, and North America, there should be no show of triumph either, as Susan Anenberg, director of the Institute for Climate and Health at George Washington University, explains. , to our colleagues from Forbes : “It does not mean that air pollution has been solved”.

In France, the law now requires the State to set up an Atmosphere Protection Plan (PPA) in order to improve air quality at the local level. Some believe that these devices do not go far enough, and this is the case of the town hall of Grenoble which recently filed a complaint against the prefecture of Isère to obtain more ambitious measures.