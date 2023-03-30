There is no service from El Rosario to Constituyentes on Line 7 of the Metro, now, what happened?

And in chilango news: be careful, because the Metro of CDMX warned of the interruption of service from El Rosario station to Constituents of Line 7. So they go to one of these stations that run through this interval, to take precautions until the STC warns otherwise.

What happened? According to the orange limousine, the cro of the service from El Rosario to Constituyentes —goes again, from Line 7 of the CDMX Metro— went for a electrical supply check.

There is no service from El Rosario to Constituyentes on Line 7 of the Metro, what happened?

At 11:21 the Metro posted this message on his Twitter account: “Electric power supply on Line 7 is being reviewed, Metro personnel are working to normalize the circulation of trains.”

All this in the midst of people’s reports about the delay of the trains and the crowds —in fact, in the interval of this message and the review on Line 7, users reported being stranded in the tunnels.

10 minutes after this message, the Metro notified that it had restored the service, peeeeeero only from Barranca del Muerto to Tacubaya.

And that it was pending to do it with the rest of Line 7. Here is the message: “Due to the review of the electricity supply on Line 7, a provisional service from Barranca del Muerto to Tacubaya is established on both routes, no Constituyentes service is offered to El Rosario. System personnel work to resume in its entirety ”.

The transport alternatives of Line 7 of the Metro

Well yes, the trucks of the Passenger Transport Network (RTP) had to leave, which for now are providing free service —yes, the service is free— from the El Rosario station to Tacubaya in both directions.

This is one of the alternatives for people who use Metro Line 7, while the service returns to normal and the STC (Collective Transport Service) explains in detail what’s up with the power supply.

(By the way, all this is also happening in the context of Claudia Sheinabum’s announcement to gradually withdraw the National Guard from the Metro). Here we leave you a couple of photos that people have shared on networks about the cut in service from El Rosario to Constituyentes, on Line 7:

**Information in development.

