There is still advertising investment in TV

Advertising investment in digital formats will reach 422 million dollars by the end of 2023, according to data from the Dentsu Ad Spend Report.

Mexico is the country with the highest investment in television advertising.

According to data from the Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB), Mexico continues to experience strong growth in online advertising investment, only between 2009 and 2010 investment grew by 35 percent.

Before the wave of fashion for the streaming, advertisers adjusted their strategies to connect with consumers completely different from those of traditional television. On traditional television, the viewer always receives advertising-paused content, even the schedule bar controls very well when consumers will see that content. While the content on demand allows them to be consumed when the user wants.

To some extent, traditional advertising fell into crisis, especially in the face of audience migration. One of the strategies they have implemented is the product placementwell with this the brands are present in a much less aggressive and annoying way than endless ads after ads. Apparently before the era of streaming, brands cannot continue betting on the same old ads.

and although global advertising investment will increase throughout this 2023According to a Dentsu Ad Spend Report, TV ad spend will only increase 0.2 percent to $182.7 billion. While in 2022 the streaming It had a growth of 23.7 percent, even, it is expected that the recent introduction of advertising products by platforms such as Netflix and Disney + allow this market to grow as their subscribers increase. However, traditional television continues to be importantmainly by generational consumers, we are talking about older population segments that continue to prefer the traditional model.

In fact, Mexico is the country with the largest universe of viewers in the entire Spanish-speaking worldalthough with the advent of streaming The television industry faces a significant challenge as we see what is happening with respect to advertising investment. Even the big television stations like Televisa are already betting everything on their platforms. Following an alliance between Televisa and Univisión, ViXhe World’s largest streaming service in Spanish, available in Mexico, the United States and most Spanish-speaking countries in Latin America. ViX offers entertainment, sports and even news.

During the fourth quarter of 2022 (September, October, November and December) its revenues increased by 22 percent reaching 1.5 billion dollars, growth driven by the World Cup. While its ad revenue increased 10 percent driven by strong Upfronts both in the United States and in Mexico. While 2022 total revenue grew 13 percentreaching 4.7 billion dollars.

Despite the trend for streaming, in 2021 Mexico was the country that invested the most in television advertising, above countries such as Spain, Brazil, Colombia, the United States, the United Kingdom and China. On the other hand, in Mexico 6 out of 10 advertisers decreased their advertising investment in 2020, according to the Total Media Value Study 2021 carried out by IAB Mexico, AVE (The Alliance for the Strategic Value of Brands) and CIM (Research Council media).

