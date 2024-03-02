LOS ANGELES.- Getting shot on the movie set Rust “It felt like being hit with a baseball bat,” he said in court. director of the film, in whose filming the person in charge of photography died, Halyna Hutchins .

“I felt like someone had hit me with a baseball bat on my shoulder,” said filmmaker Joel Souza, describing his confusion after receiving a real bullet that should never have been on the set of the western in October 2021.

“There was an incredibly loud explosion,” he added, recounting the moment when the .45 Colt pistol held by actor Alec Baldwin went off. The shot killed Hutchins and wounded Director Souza.

“I remember it clearly. And something like stumbling back and screaming,” the filmmaker said.

Shot on recording Rust

The shooting occurred as the cast and production staff were getting ready for a scene inside an old church on a set in New Mexico.

Souza recalled that, at one point, after the gun was fired, he looked up and saw Hannah Gutierrez, the person responsible for the weapons in the film.

“She seemed distraught,” Souza said. “I remember her saying, ‘I’m sorry, I’m sorry, Joel.’ And I remember someone yelling at her and they took her out of there.”

The 26-year-old woman faces trial for involuntary manslaughter for Hutchins’ death. She is also charged with one count of tampering with evidence in connection with an alleged concealment of cocaine after the tragedy.

Gutierrez denies both charges and blames the ammunition supplier.

“There’s no way there was a real bullet.”

Souza, who also wrote RustHe said it wasn’t until doctors showed him his X-ray that he finally admitted to being shot.

“I was just saying, ‘You guys don’t understand… it was a movie. There’s no way there was a real bullet,'” he told the jury. “They eventually got tired of my protests…they showed me the x-ray of my back and there was a very large bullet,” he explained.

One of the key questions surrounding Hutchins’ death is how a certain number of live bullets got onto the set, when strict industry protocols insist that real ammunition is never used in filmmaking.

Baldwin also faces manslaughter charges in the incident, which he denies. His trial is scheduled for July.

FUENTE: AFP