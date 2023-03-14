There will be a lack of water in La Plata due to works in the North Aqueduct

ABSA will repair the North Aqueduct and this Tuesday there will be a lack of water in a neighborhood of La Plata specifically. As reported by the company, in the next few hours there will be arrangements that will affect the service received by the residents of Gonnet.

According to the statement published by the company, the repairs will be promoted on the trace of the North Aqueductin a break between chambers 4 and 5.

Tasks will cause low pressure in the supplyTherefore, it is recommended to make a joint use of the service.

In addition, they requested extreme care of the available water. “For this, it is necessary to avoid non-priority uses of water: washing vehicles and sidewalks, daytime irrigation, recreational use; and at the same time reserve its use for instances of hydration and essential household chores,” they explained.