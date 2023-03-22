“Thermal windows”: this other affair that could cost manufacturers dearly

A decision by the European Court of Justice could pave the way for compensation for owners of vehicles affected by “thermal windows”, these temperature ranges which can render diesel pollution control systems inoperative.

This is a separate matter from dieselgate, but it comes close to it in several respects. Firstly because it concerns relatively recent diesel vehicles, Euro 5 and 6 standards, and it calls into question their pollution control system, with software that made it inoperative in certain circumstances. Something to echo the affair of the rigged engines of Volkswagen and other manufacturers who had also been caught up in the courts following the outbreak of the scandal in September 2015.

An emission control system that is inoperative most of the time

On this new so-called “thermal windows” case, the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) has just rendered its decision concerning an ongoing dispute in Germany. An individual had filed a complaint against Mercedes, alleging that the exhaust gas treatment system, and in particular nitrogen oxides (NOx), remained inactive most of the time on his vehicle, depending on the outside temperature, where this expression of “thermal windows”.

“In Germany, legal claims relating to ‘thermal windows’ have so far been rejected by the highest court, considering that it could not be a question of intentional damage by the builder, but at most of ‘negligence’, summarizes AFP, to explain why the file had been transmitted to the European level.

The decision handed down on Tuesday by the CJEU “tremendously simplifies the implementation of rights to damages”, affirms the German law firm Goldenstein specializing in consumer law, quoted by the press agency and for which ” several million people across Europe can benefit from today’s court ruling.”

Compensation in perspective for the customers concerned

An opinion shared by Marc Barennes, lawyer and founding partner of the Brandeis Paris office, which recently launched the first collective action in France so that the companies affected by Dieselgate can be compensated.

“This decision is very important in two respects: first, because it confirms that the decision applies to Mercedes, but also to manufacturers who have installed a similar device, explains the lawyer. Second, because it leaves room compensation for customers who purchased these vehicles.”

But why set up such a system? The manufacturers defend themselves by explaining that these operating ranges have been defined so as not to damage the engine too much. Beyond the temperature, other criteria can be integrated: on certain Renault models for example, the EGR valve (which allows the recirculation of exhaust gases to reduce NOx) could only operate between 17 and 35 degrees and at a speed greater than 50 km/h.

“That’s the whole problem, if you set criteria too strict for activating these systems, they operate too rarely to be really effective. It’s like buying a vehicle with pollution reduction technology, but which is, in the end, ineffective”, continues Marc Barennes.

For manufacturers, the interest could therefore be to comply with the standard, without increasing the risk of engine failure too much. And, as with dieselgate, save money in terms of research and development, compared to the cost necessary to offer a working system.

What interpretation of the CJEU decision by national courts?

The models of the Volkswagen group, but also of Renault or PSA and Fiat would be concerned. For professionals, Marc Barennes suggests contacting the Brandeis office directly, which then takes care of drawing up a list of the models concerned in their fleet, free of charge, as part of the dieselgate, and therefore now of these thermal windows. For individuals, to join the actions launched by consumer associations, like that of the CLCV.

It is also difficult to know the amount of damages that may be refunded. It will be up to the national courts to decide, by evaluating the use that has been made of the vehicle, the number of kilometers driven for example.

As in the collective action launched in France at the beginning of February, the plaintiffs will be able to justify two damages. Moral first of all: they were deceived about the emission control system sold with the vehicle. And material damage, with an economic loss on resale for example, following these revelations.

The ball is now in the court of the courts of each country of the Union. Mercedes-Benz, the manufacturer targeted in the case examined by the CJEU, estimated in a press release that it “remained to be seen” how the national courts will interpret the judgment of European justice, notes AFP.

The German group adds that its diesel vehicles which have been subject to a recall and received the appropriate software updates “can be used without restriction”.