These are the 10 most listened to songs of the week on Spotify

The 10 most listened to songs of the week on Spotify, globally and in some countries in Latin America and Spain.

GLOBAL

1.- “TQG” – Karol G, Shakira

2.- “Die For You (Remix)” – The Weeknd, Ariana Grande

3.- “Flowers”- Miley Cyrus

4.- “Kill Bill” – SZA

5.- “Boy’s a Liar Pt. 2” – PinkPantheress, Ice Spice

6.- “Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53” – Bizarrap, Shakira

7.- “As It Was” – Harry Styles

8.- “Creepin’” – Metro Boomin, The Weeknd, 21 Savage

9.- “Yandel 150” – Yandel, Feid

10.- “Calm Down” – Rema, Selena Gomez

MEXICO

1.- “TQG” – Karol G, Shakira

2.- “PRC” – Featherweight, Natanael Cano

3.- “AMG” – Natanael Cano, Peso Pluma, Gabito Ballesteros

4.- “Shorty Party” – Cartel De Santa, La Kelly

5.- “Weekend” – Oscar Maydon, Junior H

6.- “El Gordo brings the command” – Chino Pacas

7.- “That you come back” – Carin Leon, Grupo Frontera

8.- “Baby give me” – Fuerza Regida, Grupo Frontera

9.- “Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53” – Bizarrap, Shakira

10.- “Tormenta” – Gorillaz, Bad Bunny

ARGENTINA

1.- “In Intimacy” – Big One, Emilia, Callejero Fino

2.- “MA (best friends)” – BM, Phontana

3.- “TQG” – Karol G, Shakira

4.- “Cupid” – Tini

5.- “Merco” – LiL CaKe, Migrants, Nico Valdi

6.- “Don’t come back (quartet version)” – Luch Ra, La K’onga, Ke Characters

7.- “Yandel 150” – Yandel, Feid

8.- “Dolls” – Tini, La Joaqui, Steve Aoki

9.- “Rara Vez” – Reward, Milo j

10.- “Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53” – Bizarrap, Shakira

CHILE

1.- “TQG” – Karol G, Shakira

2.- “Yandel 150” – Yandel, Feid

3.- “X if we return” – Karol G, Romeo Santos

4.- “2 Ice” – King Savage, Jere Klein

5.- “Sheraton” – El Jordan 23

6.- “Hey Mother” – Ozuna, Feid

7.- “Te extraño a lo vio (remix)” – Gringuitos Records, Nicko Og, El Rey, Balbi El Chamako, Jairo Vera, Gino Mella, Bayriton, Bayron Fire, Tommy Boysen.

8.- “While I heal my heart” – Karol G

9.- “The bachata” – Manuel Turizo

10.- “Feliz cumpleaños Ferxxo” – Feid

COLOMBIA

1.- “TQG” – Karol G, Shakira

2.- “Yandel 150” – Yandel, Feid

3.- “Splash for the souls” – Feid

4.- “Hey Mother” – Ozuna, Feid

5.- “While I heal my heart” – Karol G

6.- “X if we return” – Karol G, Romeo Santos

7.- “Feliz Cumpleaños Ferxxo” – Feid

8.- “La jumpa” – Archangel, Bad Bunny

9.- “The bachata” – Manuel Turizo

10.- “Normal” – Swept

SPAIN

1.- “TQG” – Karol G, Shakira

2.- “Yandel 150” – Yandel, Feid

3.- “Merco” – LiL CaKe, Migrants, Nico Valdi

4.- “English Beach” – Quevedo, Myke Towers

5.- “Wanda” – Quevedo

6.- “The bachata” – Manuel Turizo

7.- “Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53” – Bizarrap, Shakira

8.- “Spot G” – Quevedo

9.- “Nochentera” – Vicco

10.- “Cupid” – TINI