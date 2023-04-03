These are the Artemis 2 astronauts: Nasa presents crew for lunar orbit in 2024

Three US astronauts and a Canadian are to orbit the moon next year as part of the Artemis mission: As the US space agency Nasa announced on Monday, the Nasa astronauts Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover and Christina Koch as well as Jeremy Hansen from the Canadian The space agency is expected to take part in the ten-day Artemis 2 mission in November 2024, the final leg before the actual Artemis 3 lunar landing mission.

For the Canadian Hansen it is the first space flight. His three US team members have all already spent time on the International Space Station ISS: In October 2020, the 44-year-old electrical engineer Koch completed the first all-female spacewalk with her US colleague Jessica Meir, her 46-year-old colleague Glover was the first African American member of an ISS crew. He will be the pilot of the mission.

The 47-year-old ISS veteran Wiseman was appointed commander.

Artemis 3 and thus the return of astronauts to the moon is scheduled for the year 2025 – more than five decades after the end of the historic Apollo missions in 1972. According to NASA, an astronaut and a non-white astronaut should be on it participate – all twelve previous astronauts on the moon were white males.

The major goal of the Artemis mission is human exploration of Mars. When presenting the Artemis 2 astronauts, NASA boss Bill Nelson said he expected a manned mission to Mars by 2040. (AFP)

To home page