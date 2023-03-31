These are the banks with which it is not convenient to have a credit card

Upon reaching adulthood, young people dream of having their own credit cardbut not many are informed about the consequences of not correctly choosing the bank and the type of account.

And although a credit card can be very useful, when making payments, it is not always the best option to pay the Minimum balance because you only end up paying the interest and you lengthen the debt. Therefore, the ideal is to make the payment so as not to generate interest or, where appropriate, deposit more than the amount requested.

And it is that the minimum payment is a percentage of the total debt to be paid for the use of the card and the outstanding installments of the month and depends on the bank and the expense made.

With the minimum payment you only prevent your credit card from being disabled, but the collection of default interest, charges for non-payment and affect your credit history. The situation worsens when dealing with cards from these banks.

Banks with the worst credit cards and minimum payments

This is what happens with banks and credit cards if you only pay the minimum



By using the Condusef Minimum Payment Calculatorit was analyzed how much would be paid for a debt of 15 thousand pesos classic credit cards.

According to the Condusef, between the institutions with the highest and lowest option, the difference is more than 69 thousand pesos. With the highest option, if you always pay the minimum required, you would end up paying almost 6 times the amount originally borrowed.

These are the results of the year considering the payment of 500 pesos more than the minimum required each month.



To compare, the Condusef carried out the following exercise considering the payment of 500 pesos more than the minimum required each month.

It may interest you: Credit card: Minimum payment or Payment to not generate interest?

Why shouldn’t you just pay the minimum payment?

The minimum payment for a credit card ranges from 2 to 5% of the total balance.



The minimum credit card payment, depending on each bank, is between 2% and 5% of the total balance. Therefore, interest is paid for the rest of the uncovered balance and by doing it month by month the debt will not only extend, but will also be greater.

Consider that the cost of credit through credit cards not only consists of the interest that is paid when you do not cover the total amount owed at the end of each month, you must also add a proportion of the fees that are paid for opening , annuity and other various commissions.

If you pay only the minimum balance on your card, the debt will grow and spread.

“Follow us on Google news, Facebook and Twitter to keep you informed with today’s news!”