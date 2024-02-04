These are the games for this Sunday, February 4 in the Miami 2024 Caribbean Series

MIAMI.- The fourth day of the Miami 2024 Caribbean Series will be crucial for Mexico (Naranjeros de Hermosillo). The Aztecs lost their first three games and are in intensive care to face the always fearsome Dominican Republic team in the last game of the day (8:30pm).

First thing in the morning (10:30 am) Panama (Federales de Chiriquí), which remains undefeated after winning its first two games, will face Nicaragua (Gigantes de Rivas) who have played good baseball but victory has eluded them.

Venezuela (Tiburones de La Guaira), also with a perfect crossing, will be measured starting at 3:30 pm before the delegation of Puerto Rico (Criollos de Caguas).

From February 1 until Wednesday the 7th, three games will be played each day, starting with play ball at 10:30am. On the 8th of this month the semifinals will be played and on the 9th the champion will be known.

Thursday February 1

Puerto Rico 5-2 Nicaragua

Curacao 6-5 Mexico

Venezuela 3-1 Dominican

Friday February 2

Panama 7-3 Curacao

Dominican 5-4 Nicaragua

Puerto Rico 2-0 Mexico

Saturday February 3

Venezuela 4-2 Curacao

Mexico 4-3 Panama 3:30 PM

Dominican vs Puerto Rico 8:30 PM

Sunday February 4

Panama vs. Nicaragua 10:30 AM

Puerto Rico vs Venezuela 3:30 PM

Mexico vs Dominican 8:30 PM

Monday February 5

Nicaragua vs. Curacao 10:30 AM

Venezuela vs Mexico 3:30 PM

Puerto Rico vs Panama 8:30 PM

Tuesday February 6

Mexico vs Nicaragua 10:30 AM

Curacao vs Dominican 3:30 PM

Panama vs Venezuela 8:30 PM

Wednesday, February 7

Curacao vs Puerto Rico 10:30 AM

Dominican vs Panama 3:30 PM

Nicaragua vs Venezuela 8:30 PM

Thursday, February 8: semi-finals

Semifinal 1: 3:00 PM

3:00 PM Semifinal 2: 8:00 PM

Friday February 9