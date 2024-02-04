These are the Latin artists nominated for the 2024 Grammy

MIAMI.- The world of music is getting ready for its big night: the Grammy Awards, given each year by the Recording Academy to recognize musical talent in various genres. These are the Latin artists nominated for the important award in the categories that represent Latin music in the 66th edition of the awards Grammywhich will be held on February 4 in Los Angeles, hosted by Trevor Noah.
The ceremony will be broadcast on CBS starting at 8 ET. It can also be seen on the Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV and FuboTV platforms.
Best Latin Pop Music Album
“The Fourth Leaf” – Pablo Alborn
“Beautiful Humans, Vol. 1” – AleMor
“Blindly” – Paula Arenas
“La Neta” – Pedro Cap
“Don Juan” – Maluma
“X M (Vol. 1)” – Gaby Moreno
Best urban music album
“SATURN” – Rauw Alexander
“MAANA SER BONITO” – Karol G
“DATA” – Feces
Best Latin or Alternative Rock Album
“MARTNEZ” – Goat
“Tiger’s Milk” – Electric Diamond
“Everyday Life” – Juanes
“Of All Flowers” – Natalia Lafourcade
“EADDA9223” – Fito Pez