These are the new NASA space suits for the next moon landing

The new space suits are significantly more flexible than the previous equipment. Astronauts are expected to use it to set foot on the moon by 2025.

Space suits also move with the times, with current fashions and technological advances. For the planned moon landings the astronauts receive new ones space suitswhich differs optically quite clearly from the current space clothing. The US space agency presented at an event how the new space suits will look and how they will be worn. The new ones are delivered and manufactured Lunar space suits von Axiom Space. In late summer, Axiom plans to provide NASA with a first set of suits for training purposes.

7 Pictures View slide show



New space suits are much more flexible Around ten years took the development of the suits including helmet, visor, boots and backpack. The new equipment is intended to provide better protection against the harsh conditions in space and a better flexibility offer for the astronauts. For example, the astronauts can use it better bend over or crouch, to then pick up stones from the moon’s surface, for example. Chief engineer Jim Stein led with that suit at the event even lunges and squats before. (To be seen in the video from around minute 25:20)

Cameras, lamps and a chic scuba tank are on the helmet Cameras and Lamps attached, in the so-called backpack is a life support systemwhich has been described as a kind of “mix between a very fancy scuba tank and an air conditioner”. The Prototype of the space suit is black, with orange, blue and white applications. To protect the astronauts from extreme temperatures on the moon, the final space suits be white though. The space suits that NASA astronauts are currently wearing field missions on the ISS wear, have been around 40 years ago introduced, at that time still for the space shuttles. Incidents of water accumulating in helmets during field operations have been a constant concern.