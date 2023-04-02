In Mexico, according to what INEGI reports, between March and April 2020, up to 12.5 million jobs were lost.

According to figures from the same organization, at the end of 2022, the unemployed population in Mexico was two million people.

Currently, a recent report indicates that the priority for young job seekers lies in their mental health.

The salaries received by Costco employees in Mexico have been revealed based on some of the data already offered by job search platforms such as Glassdoor and Indeed, two of the most used by those seeking new professional development opportunities.

The current times are complex in many ways and/or edges; The arrival of the pandemic revealed many of the socioeconomic problems that many countries are experiencing today and that, in fact, they have experienced throughout their history.

In addition, the health emergency, as is well known, generated an extremely worrying chaos of unemployment throughout the world. Only in Mexico, according to what is reported by the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI)Between March and April 2020, up to 12.5 million jobs were lost.

Within this framework, it is worth remembering a report from the International Labor Organization (ILO), an organization that indicates that, until August 2021, an estimate of one million young people between 20 and 29 years old They remained unemployed in Mexico.

Now, with the reopening of the industries, the context of unemployment in Mexico, although it has improved a bit, continues to leave important figures. At the end of 2022, the unemployed population was two million peopleaccording to data from INEGI.

These are the salaries of Costco employees in Mexico

Looking ahead to 2023, a survey carried out by Ipsos revealed that unemployment ranks fourth in the issues that most concern the population worldwide, below inflation, poverty and violence and insecurity.

Based on all these data, for a large number of young people who are looking for both their first job opportunity and to continue accumulating experience, the market is increasingly competitive.

Under this framework, through platforms such as Glassdoor and Indeed, the salaries of Costco employees have been disclosed, one of the most important brands for the Mexican consumer today. Following the data from these platforms, the division of salaries in retail is divided as follows:

Sales executive: average monthly salary of 6,530 pesos.

Merchandiser: average monthly salary of 5,985 pesos.

Cashier: average monthly salary of 7,059 pesos.

Demonstrator: daily salary of 224 pesos.

Fuentero/a: average monthly salary of 7,129 pesos.

Baker: average monthly salary of 8,372 pesos.

Bakery assistant: average monthly salary of 6,001 pesos.

Forklift operator: average monthly salary of 8,644 pesos.

Warehouse assistant: average monthly salary of 7,305 pesos.

Reality dictates that, today, unemployment represents one of the most urgent issues on the agendas of different governments; However, there is a sector of the population that, more than a good salary, the priority lies in emotional well-being and mental health.

According to the report Deloitte Global 2022 Gen Z & Millennial Surveyfor those born between 1995 and 2005, learning opportunities or the possibility of growing and progressing in a company are priorities for young people.

