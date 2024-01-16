These are the series that Pronyr TV will premiere in 2024

2024 promises to be a great year for lovers of good series; from Miami the platform Pronyr TV Several premieres are planned to please all tastes.

Super entertaining stories, lots of humor and a cast of luxury Cuban artiststhat and more you will find in each of the productions that will be launched this year, of which we share some details:

Guajiras

Series “Guajiras” / Courtesy / Pronyr TV

Cubans know very well the two artists who will give life to these Guajiras. Yerlín Pérez and Gelliset Valdés They will play “two friends from a small town in the countryside of Cuba who decide to seek their fortune and will have to face many obstacles. When their boring lives become a big roller coaster, they will be forced to create ingenious solutions and adventures that will only endanger their friendship and even their own lives.

Along with the two Cuban actresses and comedians there will be other renowned faces such as Leonardo Santiesteban, Yía Caamaño, Víctor José Rojas, Alfredo Rondón, Zulema Cruz and many more.

Pizza & Love

Series “Pizza & Love” / Courtesy / Pronyr TV

This very crazy and funny comedy tells the story of “a family receives a peculiar inheritance. A pizzeria that they will not be able to sell or rent, only work it, but this will only be the beginning because no one could imagine everything they will have to go through to move the business forward. From a slightly foolish inspector to an Italian chef who considers Cuban pizza to be heresy. Here it is not exactly love that enters through the kitchen but many, many problems.”

Brayan Valdés, Jorge Ferdecaz, Zulema Cruz, Sol Rodríguez, Rey Onay Sánchez, José Coll, Bell Ceballes, are just some of the actors and influencers who will participate in this series.

A-people

Series “A-gentes” / Courtesy / Pronyr TV

“Do you feel betrayed? Do you suspect you have been scammed? Don’t hesitate to call our office A-people. We are sure that he will leave with more doubts than when he arrived.” If you are in the middle of a similar situation, this series of Pronyr It is unmissable.

Nothing better than the handsome faces of Eduardo Pastrana, David Pereira and Ironel Moraga and the charismatic Cuqui La Mora to help you face any problem.

Taxi therapy

“Taxitherapy” series / Courtesy / Pronyr TV

Can you imagine traveling in a taxi in which you can also receive therapy? “Ramiro is a psychoanalyst who, at the peak of his career, is fired and his world falls apart. Everything he created and for which he worked so hard was reduced to nothing, but one day the man, in an act of kindness, offers his services to a desperate passenger who by mistake sits next to him thinking that it was the taxi that would take her. to his destiny. When he arrives at her house, he tells what happened to her daughter and she makes him see that the solution to her misfortune is right before her eyes.

“This is how the Taxi therapy where Each trip will be crazier than the last. A story full of humor and a reminder that life is full of falls but the most important thing is to stop and move forward”, all this from the hand of excellent artists like Ramoncitín Veloz and Dianelys Brito.

QuickLols

“QuickLols” series / Courtesy / Pronyr TV

In a life as hectic as the one we live today, there is often no time to dedicate to long series with several chapters, so a good option will be Quicklols, small comedy shorts that will arrive every week through Pronyr TV.

Yasbell Rodríguez, Eduardo Pastrana, Leonardo Santiesteban, Gelliset Valdés and Víctor José Rojas are the artists who participate in the first of these stories that is now available: “The Reposition”.

While the premieres of this 2024 arrive, On the platform you can watch comedy series as Welcome to la yuma, No not like that y Deleted and the thriller Crime in Miamiso don’t wait any longer and download the application Pronyr TV.