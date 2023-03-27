These are the songs that are in fashion today in Apple Mexico

These are the 10 titles that all users are looking for in Apple. (Infobae)

Music industry companies and artists They have found an alternative on streaming platforms For the songs to reach more people and more countries, a good example of this has been Apple, which has taken advantage and is now positioned as one of the favorite ways to use by the Mexican public.

However, given a wide musical catalog that characterizes the new millennium, it is easy to miss the latest news or the most listened to songs of the moment, which is why Apple offers your list of topics that are currently conquering your users.

We leave you the list below:

1. She Dances Alone

2. La Bebe (Remix)

Harvesting success is synonymous with Yng Lvcas and Featherweight. Therefore, it is not surprising that his new production, called The Baby (Remix), debuted in second position on that occasion. Who else could boast of having so many top quality views?

3. The Blue

4.PRC

The latest from Featherweight and Natanael Cano, PRC, enters directly to the fourth position of the list of favorites. Will it reach the precious number one in the preferences?

5.AMG

6. Shorty Party (feat. La Kelly)

Shorty Party (feat. La Kelly)played by Cartel de Santa, continues in sixth place on the list.

7. Ch and the Pizza

8.TQG

If we talk about the darlings of the public, we must mention KAROL G and Shakira. Maybe this is why TQG debuted in the ranking directly in eighth position.

9. Weekend

Weekend of Óscar Maydon and Junior H remains in ninth place.

10. The Fat Man Brings the Controller

With its audio and video services, Apple is also looking to dominate the streaming war. (REUTERS/Dado Ruvic)

apple inc. is an American company that produces electronic equipment, software, and also provides audio and video services through its various streaming platforms.

It is a company that has been considered for several years as one of the most striking and valuable in the world. According to The Wall Street Journal, in August 2018 Apple became the first form to achieve a capitalization above 2 trillion dollars.

According to the report for the fourth quarter of 2022, the company had annual revenues of $394.3 billion, an increase of 8% in a year-over-year comparison.

Among its programs stands out Apple Musicwhich has the function of allowing its users to access music and podcasts.

Through its service, users of “la manzanita” can access more than 45 million songs, more than 30 thousand playlists and various podcasts. Like its similar ones, it allows you to download the songs and listen to them offline.

As for the itunes service To watch series and movies, users can find out in real time the contents and recommendations not only of the same platform, but also of the channels or services it offers, which can be enjoyed in real time or downloaded and enjoyed without a connection to Internet.

Between the titles offered the company is: Acapulco, produced by the Mexican Eugenio Derbez; Slow Horses, featuring actor Gary Oldman; Korean dramas like Pachinko; series like The Snoopy Show, among others.