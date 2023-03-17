These are the worst brands of instant soups according to Profeco

either in cup, bowl or envelope; with cheese or tomatothe Instant soup have become one of the foods most consumed by mexicans due to its low cost and easy preparation but What are the worst?

The Federal Consumer Attorney (Prophecy) carried out a quality study on various brands of instant soups and revealed which is the worst of them. For that reason, in The Truth News we will tell you what it is.

It should be remembered that the Profeco study indicated that the soup Maruchan Ramen has small amounts of vegetables and stated that the product engaged in misleading advertising so at the time it was immobilized in operations.

What are the worst instant soups according to Profeco?

J-Basket: Does not comply with the labeling standard, therefore its nutritional information was not determined.

Kraft: Your macaroni and cheese was rated as an excessive source of carbohydrates.

Knor Pasta Lista: Contains an ingredient that was not clearly explained; did not identify glucose syrup as added sugar on its labeling.

Nongshim: Contains an exuberant amount of sodium (392 milligrams per 100 grams of product).

Udon: It was classified as harmful to minors, since it contains sweeteners that are not recommended.

What are instant soups made of?

The Profeco reported that instant soups are made with wheat flour and starches



It is important to point out that the Prophecy determined that in most of these prepared soupsit was discovered that his major component is water (59-92%), then the carbohydrates from pasta and finally fat and protein.

Likewise, Profeco stated that the Instant soup are made with wheat flour and starches; In addition, they can contain seasonings, sauces, meat extracts, cheese, tomato, flavor enhancers, sugars, fats or oilsvegetables, among others.

