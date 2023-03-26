These Indian Dishes Make The Atlas of Taste’s World’s Best Stews List – Up News Info

Taste Atlas has released a list of the 50 best stews and curries in the world and this time there are many Indian dishes. Shahi Paneer, Keema, Korma, Dal, Pav Bhaji, Vinadaloo and Dal Tadka are all Indian dishes that make it into this list. Taking to his official Instagram handle, Taste Atlas shared the list. Almost every country has its version of casserole dishes that go very well with rice, bread, noodles and many more. India seems to have the most.

The first dish on the list is Phanaeng Curry from Thailand. It is a type of red Thai curry that is thick, salty and sweet. It also has a tangy makrut lime flavor.

Last on the list is Feijoada. They also mentioned Kare, Sichuan Hot Pot, Bo Kho, Legim as the best dishes. Take a look at the list:

“When did chicken tikka masala become British??? asked one Instagram user. “Bihari/Jharkhand (khassi) mutton curry is tastier than all this,” another user wrote. “Chicken tikka masala is Indian, not British,” another Instagram user wrote.

Meanwhile, earlier, one of India’s favorite snacks, Vada Pav, was rated the 13th best sandwich in the world by Taste Atlas. Taking to his official Twitter handle, Taste Atlas shared an image of the leaderboard. It has a total of 50 dishes. While the first is Tombik, the last in the list is Torta Ahogada. Vada pac at number 13 has the rating of 4.4. While many should be happy about this, people don’t seem too happy, especially all of our foodies.

