They abandoned their 9-year-old son because he “misbehaved”

If we talk about bad parents, they could easily take first place, after abandoning their 9-year-old son at the entrance to the city of Berisso in broad daylight.

After the neighbors heard the screams and crying of the baby, who was alone in the middle of the street, they helped him and notified the police.

When the police officers located the parents and arrested them, they excused themselves with the fact that the baby was “behaving badly” and with what “they wanted to teach him a lesson.”

According to the testimony of a neighbor, the truck stopped, they left the baby and left at full speed.

Since they had abandoned him to “give him a scare”, the parents had not strayed too far. When the uniformed officers went after them, they were intercepted about 70 meters from where they had left the boy.