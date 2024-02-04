They accuse Nebulossa of plagiarism for Zorra, the winning song of the Benidorm Fest

The controversy at the Benidorm Fest once again goes one step further. As already happened with the first edition, where the followers of Las Tanxugueiras and Rigoberta Bandini expressed their discontent with Chanel’s triumph; and in the second, when the fans of Nochentera felt outraged by Blanca Paloma’s success, various users on social networks have already expressed their discontent with Nebulossa’s victory.

And they have done it in one of the harshest ways: baselessly accusing the Alicante duet of plagiarism. According to his theory, the beginning of Zorra It is the same as that of one of Rigoberta Bandini’s best-known songs: In Spain We Call It Soledad. However, although there may be a similarity between the two, the two are far from being equal.

The moments to which the most critical refer are those that occur after the 13th second of the Benidorm Fest winning song and after the 18th second of Paula Rib’s song. Neither of the two parties involved has made any mention of this event, which is nothing more than a simple coincidence or inspiration.

Comparison of the two songs

A recognized inspiration

In a interview published at the beginning of the week in El Pas, the two members of the do openly acknowledged that Rigoberta Bandini was an inspiration for them. She opened the path and we are trying to follow it. Next year, other people are going to think what we thought when we saw her: Well, we could show up too…., they summarized.

Other artists such as Pegamoides, Radio Futura, The Cure, Madonna, Bad Bunny or Rosala were also inspirations. A mix of styles that is reflected in a proposal that aims to break prejudices in the same way that the anthem Who Cares did. A song that aims to break stigmas by resignifying a word usually used as an insult.

At first, I was afraid that with this Benidorm Fest we would give rise to our 11-year-old son’s classmates telling him: Your mother is a bitch. And he has lived it, but the boy knows how to handle it very well. Now the kids have a much more open outlook, María and Mark said about the importance that a song like this can have on the new generations.