They accuse the Ortega regime of crimes against humanity

MANAGUA.- The UN Group of Experts examining Human Rights in Nicaragua concluded that the situation in the country worsened since last year and the Daniel Ortega’s regime is responsible for “serious” violations of Human Rights, constitutive even of crimes against humanity with the sole purpose of reducing the political opposition’s room for maneuver.

The report published this Thursday reflects that the persecution is now more “subtle” and ultimately seeks to dissuade any new long-term social mobilization initiative, a trend that derives from the repressive escalation that began after the 2018 opposition protests.

According to the president of the group of experts, Jan Simon, “the Government has consolidated a spiral of silence that incapacitates any potential opposition.” Nicaragua, he noted, “is trapped in a spiral of violence marked by the persecution of all forms of political opposition, real or perceived, both inside and outside.”

There would no longer be so many violations of the right to life, security and personal integrity, but other measures are adopted such as the withdrawal of nationality from political prisoners or the persecution of family members, “violations by extension” that Experts see it as especially serious when it comes to minors.

A year ago, Ortega stripped 317 opponents and critics of his regime of Nicaraguan nationality, whom he accused of being “traitors” and “selling the country” and sent them into exile.

A bishop, Monsignor Rolando Álvarez, was also imprisoned and stripped of his nationality in 2023, but preferred prison to exile. Last January he was released from prison, along with 16 other priests and two seminarians, sent to Rome under an agreement with the Vatican.

The United States, the European Union (EU) and other countries have condemned the stripping of nationality for opponents.

Furthermore, in a context marked by impunity – the Amnesty Law would, in fact, contribute to reinforcing it – the experts warned that Ortega and his wife and vice president, Rosario Murillo, seek to exercise complete control of the judicial power, which leaves the regime in a “bubble” with which it seeks to “perpetuate itself in power” at the cost of “annihilating” the opposition, as explained by one of the members of this group, Ariela Peralta.

Accountability

Furthermore, the Group of Experts demanded the immediate release of all people detained arbitrarily, the end of human rights violations and accountability for the abuses committed during these last almost eight years.

“President Ortega, Vice President Murillo and the high-level officials identified in the investigation must be held accountable before the international community, as should Nicaragua as a State that persecutes its own people,” said the president of the group.

In this sense, the experts urged the international community to expand sanctions, “a minimum form of accountability in a country where impunity and the criminalization of democracy are the rule,” as stated in the report.

“The effect on the Nicaraguan population is devastating. It will take a significant amount of time and resources for the people of Nicaragua and the international community to recover everything lost under the Government of President Ortega and Vice President Murillo,” said Simon.

Closure of NGO

He Ortega regime has closed around 3,500 organizations since 2018, sparking criticism both nationally and internationally. This measure has been interpreted by some as an attempt to consolidate the regime’s control over sectors of civil society and limit the influence of independent organizations.

The opposition and human rights advocates have expressed concern, arguing that these actions could further undermine democracy in Nicaragua and undermine the ability of NGOs to play a vital role in promoting transparency and accountability.

Source: With information from Europa Press