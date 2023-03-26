They activate environmental contingency in CDMX and Edomex, which cars will not be able to circulate?

The air quality in CDMX is “very bad”, so the environmental contingency was activated on the afternoon of this Saturday, March 25.
The decision was made after 161 ozone points were recorded at one of the air quality monitoring stations.
For this reason, the Double Hoy No Circula was activated in CDMX and the State of Mexico.
What cars do not circulate this Sunday March 26?
- After the activation of the environmental contingency, it was reported which vehicles will not be able to circulate this Sunday, March 26.
- Tomorrow, Sunday, they must suspend their circulation from 5:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.
- a) Vehicles for private use with verification hologram 2.
- b) Vehicles for private use with type 1 verification hologram whose last
- numerical digit is 1, 3, 5, 7 and 9, as well as those whose license plate is made up only of letters.
- c) Vehicles for private use with Verification hologram “0 and 00”, red gummed, plate ending 3 and 4.
- d) Units that do not carry a verification hologram, such as old, demonstration or transfer vehicles, new, those with a tourist pass, foreign plates or plates formed by letters, apply the same restriction as to vehicles that carry hologram “2”.
- e) Restriction to the circulation of 50 percent of the LP gas distribution units to stationary tanks that do not have a dry disconnection valve, whose registration termination is NON.
- f) Local or federal cargo vehicles stop circulating between 6:00 a.m. and 10:00 a.m., with the exception of those that are in the CDMX or Edomex Self-Regulation Program.
- g) Taxis with verification hologram “1” or “2” qThose who must stop circulating in accordance with the provisions indicated in subparagraphs a), b), and c) will apply the restriction to circulation from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.