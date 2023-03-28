They agree to a 51% increase for municipal employees of La Plata

The Commune reached an agreement with the Union of Municipal Workers of La Plata and confirmed a 51% salary increase to be collected in four tranches.

As reported, The increase will impact both the basic salary and the bonuses and will be paid in four tranches: 20% in March, 6% in May, 14% in July and 11% in September.

On the other hand, and in view of the demand for a recomposition for the lower-level personnel who provide service on a monthly basis, the Commune promised to recategorize to category five all those agents who are currently in categories one, two, three and four, with a 30-hour schedule.

Also, it was reported that about 2,500 workers will be transferred to a permanent plant and the provision of clothing according to the performance of the tasks that are provided in different municipal dependencies was agreed.

“For us it is essential that municipal workers and their families feel accompanied and recognized for the effort and dedication that they put into their work every day”said the mayor Julio tentacle after the agreement; while he added: “With this we are bringing them a bit of peace of mind, especially since the last time has been difficult due to the economic crisis in the country, with inflation that does not stop hitting the pockets of the neighbors”.

The meeting was attended by the Secretary of Coordination, Oscar Negrelli; the Secretary of Economy, Horacio Martial Prada; and the General Director of Personnel and Human Capital; Mariano Perez Aramburu; On the union side, there were the general secretary, Ruben Dario Alfano; the union secretary, Marcelo Evira; the press secretary, Natalia Castro.