They analyze sanction for JMAS by handlers

Juarez City.- The Secretary of Urban Development and Ecology (Sedue) analyzes imposing a sanction on the Municipal Board of Water and Sanitation (JMAS) of Juárez for not giving an adequate destination to the sludge generated by the treatment plants, said the head of that state agency, Gabriel Valdes.

La Sedue has established working groups with the JMAS to analyze the issue of sludge, and several proposals have been made so that it can seek to comply with the regulations, he said.

“The table is going to help us at a given moment to solve the problem that they are not making an adequate disposal, because they are looking for us to enter into a dynamic that the waste that is generated has a treatment, that is, not just having it there; there is a way to use them to generate energy, heat, etc., but at the moment we are working with them, to find the best alternative because we definitely have to attend to it”, he mentioned.

“We are reviewing the issue with them, we are in that process; there is still no definition in that sense”, he said when asked what sanction will be imposed on the JMAS.

In a note published by El Diario on September 7, 2022, it was evidenced that hundreds of tons of this waste is found in the open air on a property located in the south of this city, according to what was reported by the executive director of the JMAS in the North Zone, Sergio Nevárez Rodríguez.

Nevárez also informed then that the provision means a breach of the official norm on the matter, which establishes two years for its storage.

The local head of the JMAS had mentioned that there is no place to deposit the discarded dead matter, which is the one that has been accumulated in the place since the year 2000, since the new one is the one that can be used to generate gases or energy.

Data provided on that occasion by the spokesman for the agency, Daniel Valles, indicate that there are 280 tons of sludge discarded per day by five JMAS treatment plants –located in different parts of the municipality– and that they are transported in dump trucks. to the 20-hectare property that the decentralized company uses next to the municipal sanitary landfill.

However, in the visit that the owner of Sedue made this week to Ciudad Juárez to publicize the work carried out during the last year, he made reference to the fact that the new material from the sludge is not reused either.

Valles preferred not to make statements in this regard until there is a result of the work tables.