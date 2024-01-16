They announce artists who will have performances at the 2024 Grammys

MIAMI.- Dua Lipa, Olivia Rodrigo y Billie Eilish will be some of the artists who will have the honor of having a musical participation in the Awards ceremony Grammy 2024. The announcement was made by the Recording Academy in the last quarter of the AFC wild card game in which the Pittsburgh Steelers played against the Buffalo Bills.

The three artists compete in this edition for song of the year, and all three have previously won the key awards of the prestigious award: best new artist and best pop album.

Likewise, Dua Lipa, Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo have 13 Grammys together, reported Billboard.

The nominations

Billie Eilish and Dua Lipa face each other in the live action category for susects Dance the Night y What Was I Made For?, both songs composed for box office success Barbie. Eilish is also nominated with her song for record of the year.

Both artists are expected to perform these songs respectively in their appearances. Likewise, it is presumed that this could give them an advantage in the Oscars in the voting for best original song, if they are nominated.

For her part, Olivia has nominations in both categories for Vampire and adds his nomination for album of the year for Guts.

The three stars have previously participated in the Grammy ceremony: Billie has already done so three times presenting her songs When the Partys Over (2020), Everything I Wanted (2021) y Happier Than Ever (2022); For her part, Dua Lipa sang on stage One Kiss (2019) and some of his songs from the album Future Nostalgia (2021).

This will be the second presentation of Olivia Rodrigo, who in 2022 performed her hit Drivers License.

When are the Grammys?

The sixty-sixth edition of the Grammys will take place on Sunday, February 4 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

The Academy confirmed that Trevor Noah will host the evening for the fourth consecutive year.

Noah is the first awards emcee to have a nomination in the same year since 2005, when rapper and actress Queen Latifah hosted the Grammys while she was nominated.

Trevor was nominated for best comedy album for I Wish You Would.