They anticipate a worrying response from China due to the results of the elections in Taiwan

Lai, who is the current vice president and head of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), declared that he will preserve the policies of outgoing president Tsai Ing-wen to safeguard the democratic system and sovereignty of Taiwan .

International political experts believe that China’s response will be “consistent” and, in fact, Chinese warships have already been detected near Taiwan, as well as a high-altitude surveillance balloon near the capital Taipei.

Although there are a variety of concerns in Taiwan, including economic and social, “the main question in a presidential election is how to handle relations with China, which insists on occupying the island after seven decades of separation,” the journalist Kelu Wu, who closely follows the situation in Taiwan.

The president-elect is not technically committed to independence, to avoid China’s invading response, but Beijing already describes the new Taiwanese leader as a “troublemaker.”

During President Tsai Ing-Wen’s eight-year term, Taiwan reaffirmed its status of staying away from China and strengthened its relationship with the United States.

Although the United States insists that it does not seek official independence for Taiwan, trade relations, military aid and political support are latent.

Today, Beijing says that the elections in Taiwan “were illegitimate,” given that it considers Taiwan part of mainland China.

Influences

China exercises economic coercion, in one form or another, on countries that maintain relations with Taiwan. That seems to be the case of certain nations, such as Costa Rica, Panama, the Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Nicaragua and a few days ago the small sovereign island Nauru in the Pacific Ocean, which chose to leave Taiwan aside.

“It is very likely that China’s efforts to convert Taiwan’s remaining diplomatic allies will continue, but Taiwan also makes efforts to cultivate friends,” said the communicator and political specialist.

Taiwan, under President Tsai, strengthened its relationship with the United States, in addition to creating closer ties with Japan and European nations. “And I am sure that this will continue with the new Taiwanese government,” said the journalist.

Defending

Meanwhile, Taiwan announced that it will continue to increase the island’s defense budget, which currently stands at $19.1 billion, or 2.6 percent of GDP.

“It is not just about increasing military force, but thinking about how we can resist an invasion from China,” asked the communicator and political specialist.

Experts on the subject suggest that Taiwan, at best, would be able to deter China’s military power until its allies respond. But that answer remains to be seen and the Taiwanese know it.

China has the largest military force in active service in the world, with more than two million soldiers and 510,000 in reserve.

Taiwan, by comparison, has 169,000 active military personnel and is currently supported by some 1.66 million “civilian warriors,” according to data from the International Institute for Strategic Studies.

Supports

Following the announcement of Nauru’s severing of diplomatic relations, putting the small Pacific island diplomatically on China’s side, only 11 countries and the Vatican City recognize Taiwan’s independence.

Quickly, the United States, in the voice of its Ministry of Foreign Affairs (State Department), described Nauru’s measure as “disappointing.”

“Taiwan is a democratic, trustworthy and like-minded partner,” State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said in a statement.

“China often makes promises in exchange for diplomatic relations that are then not fulfilled,” he stressed.

While the United States does not officially recognize Taiwan, Washington maintains important relations and backs the island nation against China.

Separately, Taiwan ordered some $19 billion in American missiles, rocket launchers and other weapons to help it defend itself against threats from Beijing.

However, “bureaucratic delays within the Pentagon prevent the timely production and delivery of key weapons to Taiwan,” said the Taiwanese communicator.

“China has repeatedly demanded that the United States end what Beijing considers Washington’s provocative support for the island’s military,” he noted.

Dialogue?

China hopes that Taiwan, where the nationalist forces that fought the communists in the late 1950s were based, will agree to be part of China.

However, “the Taiwanese fear that being governed from Beijing would imply the loss of freedoms, as has happened in Honk Kong after the questioned handover of the former British enclave,” commented the journalist.

And he added: “It is not that Taiwan does not want to dialogue with China. The door is open and Taiwan is willing to talk on an equal footing. But that is not the door that Beijing wants.”

Although the Taiwanese communicator predicts “a worrying response” to the president-elect’s victory and that “it is likely to happen in the coming weeks or months, not in the next few days.”

“Before,” he commented, “China’s reactions were predictable, but now, apparently, they take into account the correlation of forces in the world and the interest of seeking a better image,” he said.

In fact, Chinese ruler Xi Jinping urged his government “to do a better job of winning the hearts of the Taiwanese people, in a speech that was published after the election in Taiwan.

“It is increasingly difficult to predict what is going to happen and when it is likely to happen,” the journalist said.

“We also don’t know if anyone will help us. Meanwhile, we continue to live in uncertainty, but aware that we defend a democratic system that China does not have,” she stressed.