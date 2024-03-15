They appeal court ruling on humanitarian parole in the United States

A group of 21 states led by Republicans appealed the decision of a federal judge in Texas that favors the continuity of the humanitarian parole program aimed at citizens of countries such as Cuba, Haiti and Venezuela.

The legal battle for humanitarian parole is still alive, it took a new turn after the appeal presented by this bloc of Republican states that challenges the decision by federal judge Drew Tipton who, from Texas, ruled on March 8 in favor of maintaining said program.

The immigration initiative promoted by the Joe Biden administration is now in the crosshairs of the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans, following the Republican appeal added to the legal filings earlier this week.

The litigation promises to extend as the plaintiff states argue against the humanitarian parole and await the opportunity to present their positions.

Lawyer Willy Allenin statements to Strong coffee, said he trusts the solid defense of humanitarian parole made by the conservative Judge Tipton, appointed in 2020 by President Donald Trump. He doesn’t believe it’s possible for his ruling to be reversed.

However, the uncertainty persists among the thousands of migrants with applications pending processing for this immigration program.

The situation has been particularly tense since January 2023, when the Texas-led lawsuit challenged immigration policy, alleging significant financial damage to state services such as health care, education and public safety.

The delay of the judicial process increases the anxiety of applicants and their families, who are waiting for a final verdict, which is not expected at the moment. We will have to be very attentive to how everything evolves.

Official statistics indicate that more than 357,000 people from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela arrived legally in the United States under the protection of humanitarian parole, since its implementation on January 6, 2023.

This legal development represents another example of the polarization on the American scene around immigration policy issues, with a direct impact on the lives of thousands of individuals seeking a safer and more stable future in the United States.