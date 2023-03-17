They are linked to the process for the homicide of a partner

Juarez City.- The Prosecutor’s Office in the North Zone, obtained orders linking to the process issued against the five defendants for the homicides of a woman and a man, it was reported through a statement.

According to the document, a Control Judge of the Bravos Judicial District familiar with the criminal case, considered the evidence presented by the Public Ministry sufficient to resolve the legal situation of Carlos Ismael ES, Víctor Abraham SG, Julio César RM, Alfredo AR , and Marco Eduardo SS, for the crime of aggravated homicide.

According to the investigation folder, on October 13, 2022, they physically assaulted their victims to the point of depriving them of their lives, inside a home in the Manuel J. Clouthier neighborhood.

The defendants were detained by elements of the State Investigation Agency through arrest warrants and will now face criminal proceedings under the precautionary measure of preventive detention, for which a period of three months was set for the complementary investigation.

It was highlighted that in accordance with the laws and regulations in force, the defendants are presumed innocent until their responsibility is declared by means of a sentence issued by the judicial authority.