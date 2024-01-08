They are looking for a drug kingpin from Ecuador

We now move to Ecuador, where the authorities are searching inside a prison in Guayaquil for one of the main drug trafficking bosses, Adolfo Macías, alias “Fito”.

Macías is considered the leader of the “Los Choneros” group and is being held in the Guayaquil Regional Prison, about 270 kilometers southwest of Quito.where he is serving a 34-year sentence for drug trafficking, organized crime and homicide.

Roberto Izurieta, Secretary General of Communication of the Presidency declares:

“We are convinced that with the support of the armed police forces and their professionalism we will finish this search successfully…”

“I must mention that today, the national police, together with the armed forces, carried out an intervention in the social rehabilitation center of Guayaquil where, after meticulous work, several items were confiscated,” concludes César Zapata, General Commander. from the police.

For its part, the Ecuadorian State Attorney General’s Office reported this Sunday that it opened, ex officio, an investigation into the alleged escape of the prisoner, and that it is carrying out the first steps.