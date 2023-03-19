They are looking intensely for a young man who fell into the water in the Coronda River

At approximately 9:40 p.m. this Saturday, police personnel from Desvio Arijon learned that a young man fell into the waters of the coronda riverin the vicinity of the Club San Carlos complex, located at kilometer 433.5 of National Route 11.

According to what was stated by his relatives, the young man (23 years) He is a native of the town of Las Tunas and it would have fallen into the waters of the Coronda river when the subject was fishing on the river bank.

At one point there was an abyss and the man fell into the waternot being located so far.

Volunteer Firefighters from Coronda, personnel from the Argentine Naval Prefecture Coronda Delegation and personnel from RURAL Security Los Pumas Section 15 are working on the search. Police Tactical Divers are also working.