“They are no longer like before”, children no longer play tazos now they dance Featherweight: video

A video made viral quickly because it shows how a group of children come together to dance the song Featherweight, which has caused great controversy, since it is a lying corrido that talks about drugs and crime

users compare this new reality with the time when little ones used to get together, not to dance to this type of music, but to play tazos or caninas, is innocence being lost?

We recently told you that only 2 out of 10 children know mathematics in Mexico, but now, it is revealed that today’s little ones are more interested in learning the pace of a corrido lying down than playing what their parents and grandparents used to play at the time. .

Viral video of children dancing Featherweight

It was the user @ karlaarreola40 who shared the video on her TikTok account, there you can clearly see how the gathered children dance happily around a horn, the controversial song that in theory should only be heard by adults.

Who sings Featherweight?

Nathanael Cano. Photo: cnnespanol.cnn.com



Natanael Cano and PRC, it is a collaboration that has distinguished itself worldwide on different music platforms and although it is not the most suitable for children, apparently some of them are also fans of it.

