They arrest a minor under 14 years of age, probably responsible for beating and causing the death of Norma Lizbeth

The death of Norma Lizbeth Ramos It has dismayed the entire country and rightly so. He was only 14 years old and died of head trauma days after being beaten by a classmate from her school what did he do bullying together with other students.

The requirement of justice by Norma Lizbeth led to protests outside the school, its closure and the dismissal of the school principal. But the most important thing was missing: arrest those responsible.

They arrest the alleged attacker of Norma Lizbeth/Photo: @FernandoCruzFr7

The death of Norma Lizbeth after suffering bullying

It was last February 21 when Norma Lizbeth attended an appointment for a fight with another teenager. He did it to end the bullying that he suffered in the Official Secondary School 0518 Annex to the Normal School of Teotihuacán “Los Jaguares”in the State of Mexico.

Almost three weeks later, on Monday March 13, Norma Lizbeth Ramos died and the entire following week the protests broke out, both on social networks and in the streets near the High School.

As we said, some consequences have already begun to arrive, such as the dismissal of the director of the campus. According to the sister of Norma Lizbeththe address of the “Los Jaguares” High School dismissed the case of bullying suffered by the teenager third grade in the afternoon shift.

They arrest the alleged person responsible for beating her and causing her death

But it was during the night of this Friday, March 17, when the Attorney General of the State of Mexico reported in a announcement on arrest of a 14-year-old adolescent, allegedly responsible for beating and causing the death of Norma Lizbeth.

The arrest occurred after completing a search warrant at an address in the Santa María Cozotlán neighborhood, in Teotihuacán. The minor was apprehended and made available to a Control Judge at the Quinta del Bosque Internment Center “for his possible involvement in the crime of qualified homicide.”.

