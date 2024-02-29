They arrest the boyfriend of the mother of a missing Hispanic girl in Florida

Authorities in Orange County, Florida, announced the arrest of the boyfriend of the mother of a 13-year-old girl who has been missing for more than three days.

Madeline “Maddie” Soto, resident of Kissimmee, Osceola County, was reported missing Monday night.

On Wednesday afternoon, city police along with agents from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) arrested Stephan Sterns37, on charges of sexual assault and possession of child sexual abuse material.

“Sterns is the boyfriend of Madeline’s mother and the last confirmed person who saw her on the morning of Monday, February 26,” OCSO said in a statement.

During the investigation, detectives discovered “disturbing images” of explicit sex on Sterns’ phone, and also found that he attempted to delete evidence.

“They discovered images and videos that were criminal and sexual in nature. Detectives were then able to determine that these crimes were committed at the family home in Kissimmee,” the note details.

Sterns is currently the “main suspect” in the girl’s disappearance, although his arrest is due to other charges unrelated to this event, so he has not been charged with it.

At this time, the sexual assault case is being worked on along with the search for the teenager.

“Sterns was taken to OCSO Central Operations, where he was interviewed by Kissimmee police and OCSO detectives. He invoked his right to an attorney and was arrested and transported to jail, where we expect he will be held without bail.” , the statement states.

“He had the opportunity tonight to open up to detectives and help them obtain information regarding Maddie’s disappearance. Her loved ones deserve answers and OCSO and Kisssimmee Police will not stop until we find Maddie,” said Sheriff John Mina .

Madeline was last seen Monday around 8:30 a.m. in the parking lot of a Methodist Church, after her mother’s boyfriend, now in prison, left her there to go to Hunter’s Creek High School. But the young woman never made it to campus. She also left her cell phone at home.

He was wearing a green sweatshirt, black shorts, and white Crocs.

More than 50 agents have been searching for her in nearby neighborhoods and areas of Orlando.